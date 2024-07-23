Your account
20 Loose 100% Linen Tops, Pants and Dresses That Completely Hide Cellulite — Starting at Just $20

linen
Getty Images

Linen is ultra-hot right now — not literally, figuratively! With its lightweight design, breathability and skin-smooth feel, linen is actually one of the most cooling fabrics, making it ideal for warmer weather wear. And with everyone coveting European fashion lately, it’s no wonder linen is having a popularity surge on this side of the pond!

Another thing that makes linen top-of-the-line is its ability to smooth out any bumps, hide any lumps and flatter almost any body type. Linen — loose linen in particular — also makes for some of the comfiest garments whether you’re lounging around the house or strutting the streets of Italy.

As such, linen clothes typically fall on the expensive side of the spectrum. To get the best of both worlds, we took it upon ourselves to find the absolute best linen pieces from across the web at prices your bank account can tolerate. These 100% linen tops, pants and dresses start at just $20!

Read on for our top picks from Quince, Amazon, Gap, Nordstrom and more!

Tops

gap
The Gap
See it!

Our Absolute Favorite: Leave it to Gap! This breezy long-sleeve top comes in 18 different colors, so good luck choosing just one. It has a button-up design that can be worn open or closed, giving you two completely unique looks with one simple garment! Reviews don’t lie, either, with reviewers “loving this shirt so much” they “bought it in almost every color”.

Pants

Quince
Quince
See it!

Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t find a better pair of pants than these Quince ones . . . period! They have a relaxed fit, pockets, an ankle length and an elastic waistband that makes them extra comfy. Made of 100% European flax linen, these are the real deal for anyone looking to nail the Euro-girl style we all desperately seek! For just $40, these are a total steal.

Dresses

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
See it!

Our Absolute Favorite: This maxi dress is a splurge well worth it. With a waist tie, V-neck and side slit, this dress will make you the most stylish person in the room! You can easily dress it up with strappy sandals or dress it down with sneakers for the day-to-day. Cotton lining keeps it soft on the skin, too!

