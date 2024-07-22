Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If dress season has you excited to be alive, same — but let’s be real . . . isn’t every season dress season? During the spring and summertime, you’ll find Us decked in light, airy sundresses while fall and winter shift our wardrobe to for sweater dresses.

Regardless of the season, however, we’re all about loose and floral dresses. Not only are loose floral dresses comfier and more flattering than tight ones, but they also give Us the coast-of-Italy vibes we seek! There’s nothing quite like imagining yourself outside of a cliffside villa; when you dress as though you’re living in luxury, you’ll feel like it too — wherever you are!

We gathered 17 luxe-looking dresses that you’d think cost hundreds at Saks Fifth Avenue, but are actually affordable! Anyone looking to enter their Euro-girl era is permitted. Welcome!

Under $50

1. Crowd favorite: We see why nearly 7,000 reviewers can’t get enough of this cream, orange and blue dress. It’s just the right amount of floral without overwhelming the eyes — originally $60, now $50!

2. Right on: The wrap, loose elbow sleeves, tue waist and floor length are just a few things we adore about this boho outfit — $50!

3. One shoulder: There are a bunch of different colors to choose from, but we’re all about this blush pink background with colorful floral and paisley accents — $30!

4. No sleeves needed: Make a statement wherever you go in this coastal strapless frock. A side slit gives the otherwise modest dress a sexy twist — $40!

5. Countryside gal: Ready to look like you belong in the English countryside? Check out this smocked maxi dress with flutter sleeves and a vibrant purple hue — originally $41, now $33!

6. An instant yes: We added this lantern-sleeve dress to cart before we even checked the price . . . good thing it’s on sale — originally $41, now $33!

7. Asymmetrical style: In case you missed it, asymmetrical everything is in right now. This dress is made of a polyester and elastane blend that’s equally stretchy and airy — $47!

8. We’re in tiers: It’s not just a pretty pink dress. This ruffle-tier outfit has a feminine aura and a tiered design that hides any lumps, bumps or cellulite — $49!

9. Elegant look: Dress it up or down with a quick change of shoes! You can wear this dress everywhere from the beach to your best friend’s baby shower — $21!

10. Garden girl: Combine the flower girl aesthetic and the European one in this belted dress with puff sleeves and darling ruffle hems — $30!

Under $100

11. One of a kind: Have you ever seen such a unique dress? This one has a tie halter neck and off-the-shoulder sleeves for a beachy yet sophisticated flair — $88!

12. Brunch ready: If you have brunch with the queen on your agenda, this tie back woven maxi dress is what you want to be wearing. Grab it in blue or pink — $60!

13. Total steal: For the next two weeks, we’re shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and saving big on dresses like this from CeCe, Vince Camuto and more — originally $139, now $95!

14. Dark orchid: You’ll be dreaming about your outfit the night before when it’s this flowy dress. An elastic waistband makes it flattering for all body types and shapes — originally $99, now $60!

15. Paisley princess: This floral paisley dress isn’t bright or colorful, allowing you to nail a quiet luxury aesthetic on the daily — $57!

16. Somewhere in Greece: The pink, red and orange flowers are bound to put you in vacation mode. This ultra-chic maxi dress has a mock neck, removable tie belt and cutaway shoulders — $79!

17. Soft satin: You won’t find a more comfortable dress than this satin slip dress. Wear it with strappy sandals for the ultimate out-to-dinner getup — $68!

