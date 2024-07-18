Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know luxe resort wear fashion, you know Zimmermann. The brand has gained traction over the past few years for being a uniform of a-list celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Sydney Sweeney, Kelly Clarkson, Jessica Alba and Taylor Swift, boasting busy patterns, bold combos, floral designs and bright colors. You can spot a Zimmermann dress from a mile away!

If you want to dress like a celebrity, Zimmermann outfits are clearly the way to go. But one scan through the website makes it obvious that Zimmermann pieces aren’t budget-friendly finds.

To get the look without the hefty price tags, we found 15 dresses on Amazon that will convince everyone you’re a wealthy yacht wife. These everyday dresses are flowy, European-looking and chic, all while giving you a rich, classy aura. Seriously, these dresses are top-notch! Oh, and did we mention they start at just $7?

Read on to find your new favorite printed dress! And good luck choosing just one . . .

1. Puff sleeves: We can’t tell if this dress is more floral or more tropical . . . either way, we’re in love with the sweetheart style neckline, puff sleeves and chic design — originally $49, now $37!

2. Pastel look: This button-front dress has pastel hues and a patchwork pattern that will have everyone coveting your outfit — $30!

3. Bright side: Ready to light up a room? This pink floral dress is a guaranteed showstopper for all of your gatherings this season — $40!

4. Celeb lookalike: Our girl Sydney Sweeney wore a similar pattern on her luxury Hawaiian vacay this spring! You’ll be living on island time — originally $14, now $7!

5. Brunch date: It’s about time you planned a catch-up with the girls! This floral maxi dress has festive red, pink and orange hues — originally $43, now $38!

6. Understated mini: This babydoll dress has a square neck and lantern sleeves that give it a loose, flattering fit — originally $56, now $50!

7. Halter neck: Hey there, rich mom! Look no further for a dress that looks way more expensive than it is — $40!

8. Coastal grandma: If designer style and coastal grandma style had a child, it would be this summery number reviewers call “lightweight, flowy and beautiful” — originally $53, now $32!

9. Somewhat neutral: Not into bright colors? No prob! You can rock this classy cotton floral midi with espadrille sandals and your favorite handbag — $25!

10. Artsy style: You’ll look like you belong at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in this graffiti sundress! Compliments are guaranteed — originally $21, now $16!

11. Shirtdress look: Ultra-lightweight and airy, this pleated dress is everything you want in a day-to-day outfit and more — $48!

12. Crisscross neck: If there’s an elegant occasion on your agenda, this halterneck maxi dress is the ideal outfit that’ll have you turning heads everywhere — originally $50, now $35!

13. Beach babe: Dress it up or down with a quick change of shoes! We love the look of this dress with strappy sneakers or sandals — $43!

14. Cocktail party: The ruffle neckline and elastic lantern sleeves are just a few highlights of this colorful v-neck maxi dress — originally $50, now $40!

15. Southern flair: This mini dress is flowy, comfy and ideal for picnics and outdoor barbecues — originally $38, now $36!