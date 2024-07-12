Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a swanky boutique? Every piece in boutique shops has a vintage and slightly antique flair, a loose and flowy fit, unique fabric textures and intricate detailing. Boutique dresses are especially alluring, each with a one-of-a-kind style that draws attention in any setting. No wonder we dream about them!

But boutique shops are like undercover designer shops; even looking around feels like spending money. Somehow a notepad is $45, so don’t even start about the dresses!

If you’re like Us and love the look of boutique dresses but not the price tags, you’re in luck. We gathered 21 of the most boutique-looking loose dresses on Amazon that look like they come straight from a shop in Paris. Bonjour!

1. Do a twirl: This darling dress has a delicate floral design and stylish tassels for a fun and playful flair — originally $38, now $36!

2. Ruffle sleeves: Have you ever seen such fun sleeves? This mini sundress is guaranteed to turn some heads — $35!

3. Marseilles ready: All you need is a pair of espadrille sandals and a handbag . . . you’re set for Europe — $49!

4. Ultra-flattering: The wonderful thing about this dress is that it hides any bloating with both the fit and the pattern — $30!

5. Maxi length: Wear this stunning lantern-sleeve number to dinner with your boo or brunch with the girls — originally $49, now $36!

6. Beautifully boho: A tiered design, floral print and short sleeves are just a few highlights of this beachy dress — originally $40, now $3o!

7. New favorite: We’re pretty sure you won’t want to wear anything other than this breathable empire waist dress this summer — $37!

8. Total showstopper: Tiers and ruffles combined make this chiffon dress one of a kind, especially if you grab it in a sky blue hue — originally $54, now $36!

9. Picnic outfit: You can grab this dress in a floral pattern or a color block style . . . either is a win — $32!

10. Zimmermann look: If you love the finer things in life, check out this dress that looks designer — $43!

11. Compliments rolling: Three-quarter sleeves, ruffle detailing, a v-neck and soft fabric will make this dress a staple in your summer wardrobe — originally $37, now $20!

12. Smocked top: Grab your coffee and get ready for a walk downtown. This summery outfit is the perfect balance of boho and classy — $43!

13. Young at heart: A square neck flatters your collarbones while puff sleeves flatter your shoulders. It’s a dream combo — originally $50, now $40!

14. Eyelet lace: Nothing says France quite like a white eyelet dress with a luxe, sophisticated feel — $57!

15. Croissant, please: Most boutique dresses are printed, but the tie straps alone give this maxi dress its elegant look — originally $70, now $51!

16. Beach day: Wear it to the beach, a barbeque with the fam or even to work if you’re a corporate gal — $40!

17. Flowy fit: You’ll be cool all summer in this darling loose dress. Wear it with strappy sandals to look like a yacht wife — $40!

18. Bell sleeves: This is the type of dress you want to wear to meet your significant other’s parents — $28!

19. Pretty pleated: All you need is layered jewelry to dress this outfit up. We love the pleated design — $41!

20. Embroidered sleeves: We’re obsessed with the button design and Scandinavian flair . . . it’s a yes for Us — $82!

21. Wrap dress: If you don’t have a go-to wrap dress, you need this crowd favorite reviews call “a ten” — originally $61, now $48!