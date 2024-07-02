Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you missed it, coastal is having a moment! To determine if an outfit is coastal, simply ask yourself, “Could I see myself wearing this on a trip to Santorini, Greece or to the Amalfi Coast?” If the answer is yes, you found yourself a coastal outfit!

Coastal-looking dresses are slightly boho, slightly rich mom and extremely luxe. Most coastal dresses are patterned and loose, making them comfy, lightweight and flattering. The patterns themselves distract from any lumps or bumps while the relaxed fit keeps them airy, an ideal combo for the hot summer days to come!

To help you nail the look this summer, we gathered 13 of the trendiest, most flattering coastal dresses to wear all season long. Oh, and did we mention they’re all under $21 on Amazon? Wear any of these with dainty gold jewelry, a sun hat and espadrille wedge sandals for the ultimate Euro-girl style!

1. No straps needed: The style, the design, the length, the color . . . we’re obsessed! This dress has over 7,000 people singing its praises and for good reason — $20!

2. Flattering fit: Not only is this dress loose and roomy, but vertical stripes will make your entire body look longer . . . you’re welcome — was $19, now $16!

3. Zimmermann lookalike: Don’t have thousands of dollars in cash to drop on a designer dress? No problem! This one looks exactly like the real thing — was $11, now $9!

4. Boho beauty: There’s something about a long maxi dress with flowers and a patterned hem that screams chill beach girl — $20!

5. Sunday best: If you don’t have a brunch with the girls on the agenda yet, it’s time to plan one so you can wear this darling sundress — $18!

6. Somewhere abroad: It could be Greece, it could be France, it could be Croatia . . . the zigzag design is classy and chic, perfect for your adventures domestic and abroad — $20!

7. Secret pockets: You don’t even need a purse with this stretchy tank dress! Wear it with platform sneakers for a sporty flair — $20!

8. Tough choice: There are 22 different colors to choose from in this spaghetti strap maxi dress and we just might grab one of each — $17!

9. Boat day: Navy stripes and a waist tie make this dress nautical, ideal for yacht wives (or aspiring ones) — $20!

10. My oh my: You’ll be a showstopper wherever you go in this midi dress! It has a split thigh for added style plus a calming floral pattern that you can’t get sick of — was $37, now $13!

11. Sunny day: “It’s a beautiful day to be alive” is your motto! You’ll love the stretch straps,knee length, breathable fabric and versatile design — was $29, now $15!

12. Do not disturb: Grab a book and lay by the pool — you deserve it! This dress can double asa cover-up if needed — was $36, now $20!

13. Everyday outfit: Look no further for a summer outfit you’ll want to wear every day everywhere. See the mini dress in 29 different varieties — $20!