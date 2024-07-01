Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who wants to buy an outfit, only to wear it once and retire it to the back of the closet? Not Us! Chances are you’ve been putting off securing a Fourth of July outfit for this exact reason; it seems like a waste of money to buy an ultra-festive outfit for just one day!

But we cracked the code — we found festive dresses and tops that are versatile enough to wear all year along with ultra-festive accessories to jazz them up. It’s the best of both worlds! The combination will make you the most fashionable gal at the barbeque — guaranteed!

Related: Your Entire Self-Tanning Routine Is on Amazon — Prep, Maintenance and More Happy tan girl summer, friends! If you’re like Us and love the idea of a bronze glow without the skin damage and UV exposure, you’re in the right place. But if you’ve experimented with sunless methods before, only to have your tan turn out patchy, slightly orange and funky smelling, know that you’re not alone — […]

So read on to see what we’re grabbing last minute to totally steal the show. Everyone will be more obsessed with your outfit than the fireworks display!

Dresses

1. Parade queen: If you plan to see a parade, be careful . . . you just may get carried to the top of a float! This casual midi sundress has a bodycon fit and flattering horizontal stripes — $44!

2. Simple mini: We just found your new go-to summer outfit! Wear this tank dress to your Fourth of July barbeque and to the grocery store the next day — originally $41, now $32!

3. Somewhat nautical: Are you sure you’re not spending the holiday on a yacht? This striped dress has a tie waist, pockets and a timeless style — $37!

4. Denim look: The wonderful thing about this denim dress is that it’s ultra-lightweight and soft (unlike traditional denim, unfortunately!) — originally $43, now $40!

5. Brunch date: With an ankle length, smocked bodice, trendy tie straps and a linen feel, this is the type of dress you want to wear to brunch with your parents — originally $70, now $48!

Tops

6. Perfect crop: This top has a weathered look and a just-long-enough crop that covers your midsection when worn with high-rise pants — $20!

7. Stars and stripes: If you’re looking for a festive shirt, look no further than this loose tank top! Try wearing it with a denim skirt — $19!

8. Vintage look: No sweat! The v-neck style and thin material will keep you cool while you chill eating hot dogs — originally $21, now $20!

9. Pretty in purple: You don’t have to get this t-shirt in purple, but it’ll compliment your tan and add a pop of color to the red, white and blue party — $17!

Accessories

10. Scrunched up: 90s people, you already know! This pack comes with 10 scrunchies, so pick your favorite and hand the rest out — $10!

11. New hair: Headbands are the perfect way to accessorize without going overboard. This one has a tie in the middle for a chic and trendy flair — $5!

12. BFF bracelets: Skip the wristbands and grab a trendy tie bracelet instead! Each pack comes with six bracelets, so you can stack them or share them with friends and family — $7!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Sunny sunnies: We adore the heart shape of these retro sunglasses. Reviewers can’t get enough — originally $10, now $8!