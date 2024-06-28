Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy tan girl summer, friends! If you’re like Us and love the idea of a bronze glow without the skin damage and UV exposure, you’re in the right place. But if you’ve experimented with sunless methods before, only to have your tan turn out patchy, slightly orange and funky smelling, know that you’re not alone — we’ve all been there!

If done correctly, however, you can have a glowing tan that will have your friends convinced you took a secret vacay to Bali. Heck, you might even think you took a secret trip to Bali! It’s all about the prep, application, product and aftercare.

For an even, bronze, sun-kissed glow, it’s essential to exfoliate and shave at least 24 hours in advance. This removes all the dead skin cells that flake off and kill your mood. To prevent streaks during application, you need to use a mitt and sweeping circular motions.

Speaking of application, the formula you use matters! You want a mousse that is made of high-quality ingredients and has plenty of reviews to back it up. Finally, to keep your tan looking radiant for as long as possible, a good body moisturizer is key.

But we know what you’re thinking . . . this is a lot! To make things easier, we rounded up our favorite prep, tanning and maintenance products that will give you a tropics-like color that lasts for a week! Mix and match as you please.

Prep

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only do these body buffers gently exfoliate the skin, but they also give it a fresh floral smell that will replace your perfume! Lather the sponge with soap and massage your skin 24 to 36 hours before you tan.

Application

Our Absolute Favorite: You probably have a tanning mitt, but chances are you don’t have a back applicator! Apply self-tanning mousse to your back and use this tool to blend it in circular motions. The applicator works underhand and overhand to get those hard-to-reach spots!

Self Tanner

Our Absolute Favorite: No orange here! This self-tanning mousse uses a green base to avoid any unwanted undertones. It contains pomegranate extract, coffee seed extract, chamomile and natural DHA to nourish while it bronzes.

Maintenance

Our Absolute Favorite: To lock in moisture (and therefore your gorgeous tan), you need an ultra-hydrating body moisturizer with minimal ingredients. This orange blossom body butter contains anti-inflammatory shea butter and essential oils, so you’ll smell like a tropical vacation too!