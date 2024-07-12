Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a pair of sunglasses that flatters your face shape, suits your clothing style and fits within your budget isn’t an easy task. In fact, they can be one of the toughest accessories to nail down! Some people find their dream pair of sunnies for $8 at Target, but if you’re like Us and enjoy the finer things in life, sunglasses are a practical splurge!

Related: These 20 Flowy Sundresses Are Slimming for No Reason — Starting at $28 It seems that the boyfriends, husbands and fiancées are just as excited about sundress season as we are! Why men love sundresses is a mystery to Us all, but not really considering how you ladies stun in flowy, sleeveless frocks. The right sundress will have you radiating confidence — and nothing is more attractive than […]

Think about it: Nice sunglasses have a purpose, go with everything, protect your eyes and tie together any look. They also add a touch of rich mom energy to your daily ensemble, a bonus you didn’t even know you needed!

If you’ve been on the lookout (pun intended) for a pair that you can’t leave the house without, you’ll want to keep reading — we compiled some high-end sunglasses that are worth every dollar (and more!) with options for any level of splurge. Off to the Hamptons!

$50 to $100

Our Absolute Favorite: Cat eye sunglasses are a must if you want to nail a classy and chic aesthetic. These sunnies have a classic black frame with sparkle detailing on the sides, a twist that adds a playful flair to your look. The shape will lengthen your face, too!

$100 to $200

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re not closing corporate deals in downtown New York City, you’re probably heading to play tennis at the local country club. The model has five out of five stars so far, one calling them the “sharpest sunglasses on the beach”. We’re adding to cart stat!

$200 to $300

Our Absolute Favorite: The modern gal needs a modern pair of sunglasses. The rectangular shape gives your look an artsy element, especially if you grab them in a blue or peach hue. Smooth edges, tinted lenses and a subtle Calvin Klein logo at the temple are just a few things we adore!

Over $300

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe how luxe these Versace sunglasses are! Elegant is an understatement with the intricate logo detailing and delicate shape. Wear these with any of the sundresses in your closet or with trousers and a blouse for a professional look. Choose neutral or colored frames!