Finding a pair of sunglasses that flatters your face shape, suits your clothing style and fits within your budget isn’t an easy task. In fact, they can be one of the toughest accessories to nail down! Some people find their dream pair of sunnies for $8 at Target, but if you’re like Us and enjoy the finer things in life, sunglasses are a practical splurge!
Think about it: Nice sunglasses have a purpose, go with everything, protect your eyes and tie together any look. They also add a touch of rich mom energy to your daily ensemble, a bonus you didn’t even know you needed!
If you’ve been on the lookout (pun intended) for a pair that you can’t leave the house without, you’ll want to keep reading — we compiled some high-end sunglasses that are worth every dollar (and more!) with options for any level of splurge. Off to the Hamptons!
$50 to $100
Our Absolute Favorite: Cat eye sunglasses are a must if you want to nail a classy and chic aesthetic. These sunnies have a classic black frame with sparkle detailing on the sides, a twist that adds a playful flair to your look. The shape will lengthen your face, too!
- Burberry BE4160 Sunglasses — were $99, now $92!
- Tory Burch Sunglasses — $65!
- Michael Kors Gradient Sunglasses — were $209, now $59!
$100 to $200
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re not closing corporate deals in downtown New York City, you’re probably heading to play tennis at the local country club. The model has five out of five stars so far, one calling them the “sharpest sunglasses on the beach”. We’re adding to cart stat!
- Versace Women’s Metal Sunglasses — were $384, now $139!
- Bottega Veneta Acetate Square Sunglasses — $410!
- Kate Spade Kiya Square Sunglasses — were $165, now $119!
$200 to $300
Our Absolute Favorite: The modern gal needs a modern pair of sunglasses. The rectangular shape gives your look an artsy element, especially if you grab them in a blue or peach hue. Smooth edges, tinted lenses and a subtle Calvin Klein logo at the temple are just a few things we adore!
- Ray-Ban Hawkeye — $241!
- Burberry BE3133 Daphne — $296!
- Gucci Pilot Sunglasses — were $535, now $244!
Over $300
Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe how luxe these Versace sunglasses are! Elegant is an understatement with the intricate logo detailing and delicate shape. Wear these with any of the sundresses in your closet or with trousers and a blouse for a professional look. Choose neutral or colored frames!
- Prada Universal Fit — $517!
- Persol Rectangular Sunglasses — $342!
- Maui Jim Glory Glory Cat Eye Sunglasses — $319!