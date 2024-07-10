Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever traveled during the summer, you know how difficult it is to know what’s considered “proper airport attire”. It’s easy to throw on a comfy sweatshirt and sweatpants set during the winter, but bum attire isn’t “in” right now . . . plus, you wouldn’t want heavy sweats anyway!

The airport and airplane oscillate from feeling like the Arctic to feeling more like a desert. If you want to be properly dressed for the airport, it’s important to wear comfy lightweight clothes and layer if possible — and no, airport clothes don’t have to be ugly!

Related: 21 Beige Rich Mom Bags That Instantly Elevate Any Look — Starting at $17 Whether you’re actually a rich mom or you just love the style, you have to admit that there’s something iconic about the way rich moms dress. It’s part coastal, part Hamptons and a smidge European, creating a perfect storm of luxe styles! Colors like beige, sand, cream, white and light gray are popular in the […]

We found some European-looking outfit sets on Amazon that you can wear straight from the plane to dinner. These sets are all soft, comfy, high-fashion and budget-friendly! You’ll look and feel like a wealthy Venice queen — guaranteed.

1. Absolute favorite: Beige is ultra-luxe, especially with knit material. Dress it up with strappy sandals once you land — originally $17, now $15!

2. Runner-up: This 41% off deal is one we don’t want to miss! Ribbed material keeps this outfit from wrinkling in your bag — originally $39, now $23!

3. Oversized style: Oversized clothes are “in” all year, but especially during high travel times. Pair this with a coffee in hand and you’re good to go — originally $36, now $24!

4. PJ feel: A rayon, spandex and polyester blend keeps this loungewear set extra cozy. Just bring a sweatshirt in case you get chilly in shorts — originally $20, now $14!

5. Ruffle hem: How darling are ruffles? You’ll love the ruffles along the shorts, sleeves and top. Grab it in a neutral color or a bright blue, pink or purple — $20!

6. Early 2000s: Maybe it’s the low-rise foldover lounge pants, but something about this set gives Britney Spears energy — $20!

7. Linen look: If you love the style of linen but prefer a softer, more skin-friendly alternative, meet your new favorite tank top and wide-leg pants outfit — $15!

8. Biker gal: Reviewers can’t get enough of this v-neck tee and biker shorts set, one saying she “needs all the colors” — $23!

9. Total trendsetter: Chances are you haven’t seen a set quite like this one. Brown stitching contrasts perfectly with the cream color — originally $20, now $16!

10. Tour de France: Puff sleeves, gingham print and a tie front are just a few things we love about this lounge set. Just don’t forget a tank top underneath — originally $31, now $17!

11. Ultra-luxe: There are 11 colors to choose from and we seriously want them all. A long-sleeve button-up with shorts will keep you temperate originally $43, now $20!

12. Rich mom: Rayon and elastane make this the stretchiest outfit you’ll find. Wear it with chunky New Balance sneakers for the ultimate trendy aesthetic — $24!

13. Pockets, too?: You’ll want to wear this outfit day in and day out. Chances are you’ll get stopped at TSA just so they can ask about your set — $17!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. New era: Your classy era is starting now! Wear this oversized vest and shorts set with gold jewelry for a bold look — $20!