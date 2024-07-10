Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’ve ever traveled during the summer, you know how difficult it is to know what’s considered “proper airport attire”. It’s easy to throw on a comfy sweatshirt and sweatpants set during the winter, but bum attire isn’t “in” right now . . . plus, you wouldn’t want heavy sweats anyway!
The airport and airplane oscillate from feeling like the Arctic to feeling more like a desert. If you want to be properly dressed for the airport, it’s important to wear comfy lightweight clothes and layer if possible — and no, airport clothes don’t have to be ugly!
We found some European-looking outfit sets on Amazon that you can wear straight from the plane to dinner. These sets are all soft, comfy, high-fashion and budget-friendly! You’ll look and feel like a wealthy Venice queen — guaranteed.
1. Absolute favorite: Beige is ultra-luxe, especially with knit material. Dress it up with strappy sandals once you land — originally $17, now $15!
2. Runner-up: This 41% off deal is one we don’t want to miss! Ribbed material keeps this outfit from wrinkling in your bag — originally $39, now $23!
3. Oversized style: Oversized clothes are “in” all year, but especially during high travel times. Pair this with a coffee in hand and you’re good to go — originally $36, now $24!
4. PJ feel: A rayon, spandex and polyester blend keeps this loungewear set extra cozy. Just bring a sweatshirt in case you get chilly in shorts — originally $20, now $14!
5. Ruffle hem: How darling are ruffles? You’ll love the ruffles along the shorts, sleeves and top. Grab it in a neutral color or a bright blue, pink or purple — $20!
6. Early 2000s: Maybe it’s the low-rise foldover lounge pants, but something about this set gives Britney Spears energy — $20!
7. Linen look: If you love the style of linen but prefer a softer, more skin-friendly alternative, meet your new favorite tank top and wide-leg pants outfit — $15!
8. Biker gal: Reviewers can’t get enough of this v-neck tee and biker shorts set, one saying she “needs all the colors” — $23!
9. Total trendsetter: Chances are you haven’t seen a set quite like this one. Brown stitching contrasts perfectly with the cream color — originally $20, now $16!
10. Tour de France: Puff sleeves, gingham print and a tie front are just a few things we love about this lounge set. Just don’t forget a tank top underneath — originally $31, now $17!
11. Ultra-luxe: There are 11 colors to choose from and we seriously want them all. A long-sleeve button-up with shorts will keep you temperate originally $43, now $20!
12. Rich mom: Rayon and elastane make this the stretchiest outfit you’ll find. Wear it with chunky New Balance sneakers for the ultimate trendy aesthetic — $24!
13. Pockets, too?: You’ll want to wear this outfit day in and day out. Chances are you’ll get stopped at TSA just so they can ask about your set — $17!
14. New era: Your classy era is starting now! Wear this oversized vest and shorts set with gold jewelry for a bold look — $20!