Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re anything like Us, the thought of wearing a tight bra during the summer is level-10 offputting. When clothes are already sticking to our bodies, the last thing we want is a bra squeezing our midsections — especially common trouble areas like our upper backs and tummies.
But bras are an essential undergarment for most gals. If you want to get around wearing a bra, however, we have a few cheat codes! First, you could grab a dress with a built-in bra; second, you could opt for a dress with a smocked bodice or third, you could choose a loose dress with a busy pattern. Options two and three focus on covering up the nipples without a bra constraining the chest . . . brilliant!
So if you want to know what dresses we’re buying that don’t require a bra this summer, read on. Nobody will ever know you’re not wearing one . . . except for you, of course! Options starting at just $16.
You’re welcome, comfort queens!
Dresses With a Built-in Bra
1. Vacation mode: It doesn’t matter if you’re in Bali or Boise, Idaho . . . you’ll feel like you’re doing something special when you wear this stretchy dress — $35!
2. Golfer gal: This square neck dress is all sorts of flattering! It has built-in shorts with pockets, making it the ideal tennis or golf dress — originally $46, now $30!
3. Twisty tie: You’d never expect this dress to have a chic twisted back and side slit. It really shows off your back and shoulders — $37!
4. Pattern princess: We adore the red and white pattern of this sweat-wicking dress! Made of a nylon and spandex blend, it doesn’t get more lightweight than this — $31!
Dresses With a Smocked Bodice
5. Total showstopper: An asymmetrical strap and bright floral pattern give this dress plenty of character! Dress it up or down with a change of shoes — originally $58, now $48!
6. Gingham style: It’s picnic season! Plaid is in for both our picnic blankets and our dresses. You’ll love the ruffle neckline — originally $31, now $23!
7. Tie straps: It’s lightweight, it’s breathable and it’s everything you want in a summer outfit and more. Wear it to brunch with the fam — $38!
8. New staple: This bright ankle-length number will support your chest while flattering your midsection, a dynamic duo you didn’t know you needed — $40!
Loose Patterned Dresses
9. Wrap dress: You definitely don’t need a bra with this floral pattern. Wear it with sandals for a chic look that turns heads at every corner — originally $52, now $38!
10. Supportive design: You’ll love the way this twisted sleeveless wrap dress highlights your figure — originally $48, now $41!
11. Zimmermann look: If you want to look expensive, check out this printed dress that screams luxury vacay. It holds you in without constraining — originally $21, now $16!
12. European lady: Puff sleeves, a flowy fit and a grass-green pattern make this one-of-a-kind dress a total find. Wear it to all your nice gatherings this summer — originally $49, now $37!
13. Beautifully boho: We’re obsessed with the midi length, neck tassels, boho print and long sleeves. Don’t worry about long sleeves though . . . it’s ultra-lightweight — $37!