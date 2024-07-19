13 Flowy Amazon Maxi Dresses to Nail the Coastal Chic Aesthetic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been following summer fashion trends, you know how popular coastal chic style is right now. Coastal outfits are best described as loose, flowy pieces that mimic a carefree oceanside lifestyle, especially in places like Santorini, Greece or the Amalfi Coast of Italy. In either words, it encapsulates the lifestyle everyone wants in place of a stressful nine to five!

Maxi dresses are a coastal chic staple, especially ones with pale floral prints and semi-nautical styles. Everything coastal is loose-fitting, making it a comfy and flattering aesthetic, too! Styling these outfits couldn’t be easier; all that’s required is a pair of sandals and sunnies!

So if you’re ready to rock the look wherever you are on the map, read on! You’ll feel like you’re on island time . . . indefinitely.

1. Lake Como: You’ll love the way this boho maxi dress fits! Puff sleeves keep it airy, especially since the dress is made of a lightweight material — just $40!

2. Button up: Combine coastal and classy with this sky blue beach dress! Wear it as a cover-up or as a dress . . . you choose — just $40!

3. Nautical flair: There’s nothing quite like the tiered design, tie sleeves, smocked bodice and pink nautical pattern of this maxi number — just $38!

4. Wedding date: Ready to stun wherever you go? Check out this floral wrap dress with a v-neck and three-quarter sleeves — was $50, now just $40!

5. New favorite: The white and blue pattern of this short-sleeve dress makes it an absolute must for beach parties this summer (or on vacation this fall and winter) — just $50!

6. Flattering fit: Over 4,000 reviewers are obsessed with this dress, many saying they will “definitely purchase again” in a different color — was $40, now just $30!

7. Stripes are in: Hey there, yacht wife! Pair this dress with dark-colored sandals and a woven bag for the ultimate coastal aesthetic — just $34!

8. Off the shoulder: 100% viscose keeps this dress soft, lightweight and stretchy, ideal for hot days to come. Dress it up or down as you please — just $36!

9. Pink, please: Pockets are just one of the things we love about this casual loose sundress. There are dozens of colors to choose from — was $35, now just $28!

10. Sweater knit: You want to be extra cozy when the ocean breeze makes it chilly. This striped sweater dress has short sleeves to keep you just cool enough — just $46!

11. Everyday staple: If you don’t currently have an outfit you want to wear every single day, get ready . . . this will be it — was $40, now just $30!

12. Elegant gal: This dress will have everyone asking you what you do for a living. The flowers give it a young and flirty vibe — just $37!

13. Somewhere in Italy: You’ll look and feel like you belong somewhere in Italy in this pleated maxi! Don’t worry . . . it’s fully lined — just $44!