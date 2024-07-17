Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If seeing Lake Como all over your Instagram feed have you perpetually scanning Expedia, same! And if you don’t know much about Lake Como, all you have to know is that it’s one of the most luxurious destinations in Italy, boasting plenty of lush gardens, waterfront villages, colorful architecture and villas along the coast. It’s also home to George and Amal Clooney!

The most aesthetic photos include classy Italian outfits, namely coastal dresses and flowy two-piece sets with a chic pair of sunglasses. Most of these outfits are made of loose, lightweight materials like linen and cotton, making them equally comfy, trendy and luxe!

If you want the look, all you need is the right dress or set and your favorite sunnies. We found 14 breezy dresses and sets on Amazon to make you look not rich, but Italian rich. The best part? They start at just $19 on Amazon!

Read on for our top picks!

Dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: You’ll be the star of the show wherever you go in this square-neck midi dress! The front slit keeps it airy — originally $36, now $29!

2. Sunny disposition: The soft yellow hue of this flowy sundress makes it the ideal summer outfit for any and all occasions — $37!

3. Extra breezy: The loose fit makes this dress as comfy as it is trendy. There are a bunch of different patterns to choose from — $40!

4. Pattern princess: We can’t get over the darling tie sleeves and European-looking pattern. This outfit is a must — $26!

5. Halter neck: In case you can’t tell, blue is a theme color of this Italian luxury vacay spot. Nail the look with this halter mini dress — $28!

6. Make lemonade: Graphic dresses are expensive-looking, especially when they have a summery lemon design like this vacation dress — $19!

7. All white: White is in! This strapless maxi dress has a lace design around the skirt for the ultimate vacation vibe — originally $70, now $40!

8. Wrap style: We love a good v-neck wrap dress like anyone else, but this patterned dress takes it to a whole new level — $48!

Sets

9. Villa somewhere: Even if you’re chilling on the coast of Wisconsin, this lemon strapless top and maxi skirt set will have you living on ocean time — $45!

10. Flowy fit: This tie-front top and wide-leg pant outfit is everything you want in a summer outfit and more. Polyester material keeps it ultra-lightweight — originally $41, now $29!

11. Boho style: Can we have two absolute favorites? The off-shoulder top has a flattering sleeve design that highlights your collarbone — $37!

12. Fun and floral: If you want to nail the floral aesthetic, you’ll want to check out this ankle-length skirt and crop top outfit — originally $47, now $25!

13. Bandeau look: When it’s really hot out there, this is what you’ll want to be wearing. The bandeau top and flowy shorts combo is flirty, classy and chic — $39!

14. Crowd favorite: There’s nothing quite like this light pink midi skirt set. A tie back and ruffle hem make this a one-of-a-kind find — $39!