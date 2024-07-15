Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

All of that packing, planning and anticipating was worth it . . . you’re finally en route to your summer vacay destination! You made sure to bring all your favorite summer clothes — and by clothes, we mean sundresses, also known as official summer uniforms.

But after arriving at your destination, you realize all of your outfits wrinkled in transit and not just a little bit . . . we’re talking to the point where flowers look like zigzags and polka dots may as well be stripes. Tight folding, changes in humidity and pressure changes can (unfortunately) do that to clothes, a big-time inconvenience when you don’t have a steamer on hand!

If you want to grab a dress straight from your luggage and hit the city without makeshift steaming maneuvers, we found 15 sundresses that won’t wrinkle in your suitcase. Made of the right materials, you’ll want to wear these comfy outfits everywhere!

1. Super stretchy: Summer florals are in! This polyester and spandex blend dress is breathable, airy and perfect for picnics — $37!

2. Boho babe: Need a new go-to outfit? You’ll be obsessed with the fit and style of this year-round wrinkle-free dress — $30!

3. Major steal: At 68% off, we’d say this flattering ruffle sleeve dress with trendy three-quarter sleeves is a no-brainer — originally $57, now $18!

4. Nautical midi: Horizontal stripes scream yacht wife and this button-up dress nails the aesthetic, especially in the navy and white combination — $40!

5. You mean business: Even if you’re not a corporate gal, this dress will make you feel powerful, confident and bold — originally $61, now $37!

6. Wedding date: Summer weddings are constant lately! Wear this flowy babydoll number to the next outdoor celebration on your agenda — $46!

7. Lace skirt: A solid tank top and detailed skirt make for a classy contrast. Grab this dress in one of 13 different colors — $50!

8. Wrap dress: We adore the sexy design of this v-neck dress. You’ll feel like a million bucks wherever you go — originally $33, now $29!

9. Somewhere tropical: Nearly 18,000 reviewers give this versatile sundress five stars. It has a loose, beachy style and hidden pockets for your essentials — originally $30, now $24!

10. Bodycon fit: All of the dresses above have a loose design, but this darling t-shirt dress is fitted and ruched to flatter your shape (and hide any bumps) — $33!

11. Classy lady: The belt tie and ruffle hem are just a few highlights! A wrap design, flowy fit and versatility make this a ten-out-of-ten find — originally $61, now $48!

12. Slightly southern: Something about the tie neckline and short skirt give Nashville energy — originally $54, now $36!

13. Everyday ‘fit: Wear it as a cover-up or as an everyday dress with sneakers, a crossbody and plenty of layered jewelry — $30!

14. Trip to Europe: This stretchy knee-length dress is everything you’d hope for in a dress (and more) — $35!

15. Solid choice: If you’re not all about florals and patterns, you’re going to want to check out this simple yet elegant dress — originally $43, now $36!