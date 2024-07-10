Your account
32 Early Prime Day Style Deals to Grab Before the Masses Do — Sundresses, Sandals and More

dress
We passed the Fourth of July and that can only mean one thing . . . Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner! Whether you’re looking to stock up on the basics or jump into something brand new, there couldn’t be a better time than Prime Day. This is especially true when it comes to fashion!

All of your essentials plus thousands of items on your wishlist (or items you didn’t even know were on your wishlist) will be on sale. But what most people don’t know is that there are tons of bestseller deals right now ahead of the big day.

And when we say deals, we mean real-deal deals. We gathered 32 of the absolute best sundress, jumpsuit, accessory and shoe deals to help you stock your closet now and prevent a Prime Day overindulgence. Read on!

Sundresses

We can’t believe this dreamy smocked maxi dress is on sale! A tiered style, one-shoulder design and flowy fit are just a few things that make this dress ultra-stylish (and comfy, too)!

Jumpsuits

Hey there, trendy queen! Lightweight and airy jumpsuits are totally in right now, so get ready to nail the look with this stretchy outfit. Dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers!

Accessories

When we see a Michael Kors bag on sale, we automatically grab our credit cards — especially when it’s a crowd favorite like this oversized tote bag! The bag is made of leather and has a classy MK canvas.

Shoes

There’s nothing better than a pair of slip-on sandals during the summertime. These comfy slides will be your new go-tos! Grab them in white, brown, black or beige.

Ewedoos athletic tennis dress summer

Deal of the Day

Shop This Summer Tennis Dress While it’s Still 32% off! View Deal

