We get it: the heat of summer makes Us not want to leave your house sometimes. But that doesn’t mean that life gives Us a break. Whether you have to run errands for the family or want to chill inside in style, having a dedicated set of easy, breezy loungewear can help you tread the fine line between losing or gaining motivation to complete all your tasks! Moreover, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, it’s time to find early Prime Day loungewear deals that you’ll never want to take off!

From matching sets to cool shorts, Amazon has something for every need and want — seriously! Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 best early prime day loungewear deals — that will help you stay comfy no matter the temperature — starting at just $17. Read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy Queen: These sweat shorts are flexible and have a drawstring waist — was $23, now just $20!

2. Ribbed Coziness: This lounge set is perfect for running errands or lounging around the house — just $18!

3. Buttoned Up: For those who gravitate towards button ups, this two-piece outfit is right up your alley — was $46, now just $40!

4. Airport Ready: You can pair this ribbed set with breezy sandals for a look that’ll make moving through the airport easier — was $39, now just $20!

5. Oversized Vibes: If you love slouchy pieces, you’ll go bananas for this ribbed knit shirt — was $43, now just $35!

6. Ruffle Your Feathers: This top has short sleeves with ruffles on the hem for a decadent flair — was $30, now just $26!

7. Casual Chic: You could coordinate this henley T-shirt with stretch pants or biker shorts for a functional ensemble — was $26, now just $17!

8. She Means Business: These wide leg pants are so chic and elevated. You can wear them to the office or to drinks with the girls after a long day — was $30, now just $25!

9. ’70s Essence: By now you probably know that we love easy clothing styles, and these linen palazzo pants check every box on our list — was $39, now just $36!

10. Work Out Essentials: Calling all fitness gals! These flare leggings will make your next workout easier and more efficient — was $30, now just $20!

11. Running and Running: These athletic shorts are good for running or having a lazy day on the couch — was $30, now just $25!

12. Widely Sleek: Doesn’t this two-piece outfit look so soft and snuggly? It’s sure to keep you feeling good no matter the season — was $39, now just $35!

13. Rich Mom Energy: This wide leg pants set is loose and roomy to let air in — was $43, now just $30!

14. Knitted: Although this two-piece outfit has a slight sweater design, it has a knitted fabric that’s still breathable — was $53, now just $43!

15. Resort Ready: This peplum set has an etherealness about it that works for vacations or cool days indoors — was $27, now just $17!