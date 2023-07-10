Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can’t wait until Prime Day to start scoring steals? If you’re at the edge of your seat and want to get down to business now, you’re in luck! Amazon has a slew of major markdowns that are already live — and some may even beat out Prime Day deals (especially if they sell out ahead of time).

We discovered so may perfect products across different shopping categories, including home, beauty, tech and more. If you want to check out the deals we’re buzzing about this afternoon, read on to discover the serious savings!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!