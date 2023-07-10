Cancel OK
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can’t wait until Prime Day to start scoring steals? If you’re at the edge of your seat and want to get down to business now, you’re in luck! Amazon has a slew of major markdowns that are already live — and some may even beat out Prime Day deals (especially if they sell out ahead of time).

We discovered so may perfect products across different shopping categories, including home, beauty, tech and more. If you want to check out the deals we’re buzzing about this afternoon, read on to discover the serious savings!

Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress, 12-Inch CertiPUR-US Certified Bed-in-a-Box, Queen, White
Vibe
Originally $599On Sale: $280You Save 53%
See it!

DeerRun Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill

DeerRun Walking Pad, Under Desk Treadmill 2 in1, Mini Treadmill with Remote Control, Walking Pad Treadmill Under Desk, Treadmills for Home Office Under Desk, Installation-Free
DeerRun
Originally $400On Sale: $196You Save 51%
See it!

AllSett Health Bed Wedge Pillow

Bed Wedge Pillow - Adjustable 9&12 Inch Folding Memory Foam Incline Cushion System for Legs and Back Support Pillow - Acid Reflux, Anti Snoring, Heartburn, Reading – Machine Washable
AllSett Health
Originally $90On Sale: $48You Save 47%
See it!

Andalou Naturals Resveratrol Q10 Night Repair Cream

Andalou Naturals Resveratrol Q10 Night Repair Cream, For Dry Skin, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, For Softer, Smoother, Younger Looking Skin, 1.7 Ounce
Andalou Naturals
Originally $29On Sale: $15You Save 48%
See it!

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brus

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush, Hair Dryer & Volumizer, Hot Air Brush
Conair
Originally $55On Sale: $31You Save 44%
See it!

DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Dermaplaning Device

DERMAFLASH LUXE plus Device, Anti Aging, Exfoliation, Hair Removal, and Dermaplaning Tool with Sonic Edge Technology and 4 Weeks of Treatment, Blush
DERMAFLASH
Originally $199On Sale: $139You Save 30%
See it!

Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table

Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table with Hinged Lift Top, Distressed White
Signature Design by Ashley
Originally $500On Sale: $289You Save 42%
See it!

INIU Portable Charger

INIU Portable Charger, Slimmest 10000mAh 5V/3A Power Bank, USB C in&out High-Speed Charging Battery Pack, External Phone Powerbank Compatible with iPhone 14 13 12 11 Samsung S22 S21 Google LG iPad etc
INIU
Originally $36On Sale: $18You Save 50%
See it!

BEAUTYPEAK Black Full Length Mirror

BEAUTYPEAK Black Full Length Mirror, 64"x21" Rounded Corner Floor Mirror Standing Hanging or Leaning Against Wall Dressing Room Mirror Full Length
BEAUTYPEAK
Originally $130On Sale: $77You Save 41%
See it!

XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 3 in 1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum with Schedule, App/Bluetooth/Alexa, 1600Pa Max Suction, Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Slim, Ideal for Hard Floor, Pet Hair, Carpet
XIEBro
Originally $710On Sale: $180You Save 75%
See it!

ROCKPOINT Axess Home Office Desk

ROCKPOINT Axess Black Computer Keyboard Tray and Drawer Small Home Office Bedroom, Homework and School Studying Writing Desk for Student with Storage
Rockpoint
Originally $149On Sale: $81You Save 46%
See it!

Anne Klein Women's Leather Strap Watch

Anne Klein Women's Leather Strap Watch, AK/2706
Anne Klein
Originally $65On Sale: $27You Save 58%
See it!

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rosemarie Collection Runner Rug

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rosemarie Collection ROE-03 Sand / Lagoon 2'-7" x 10'-0" Runner Rug
Loloi
Originally $189On Sale: $57You Save 70%
See it!

