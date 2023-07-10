Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated July 11, 2023.

To quote Olivia Newton-John in Grease, “You better shape up!” If we want to look and feel our best, we always rely on shapewear to sculpt our silhouette and flatter our figure. Women have been wearing shapewear for ages — but at least we have comfortable alternatives to corsets! The proper pieces enhance our curves, helping Us go from homely to hourglass in the blink of an eye. Just like magic!

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership today!

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? We highly recommend signing up for this subscription service so you can enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime Day! Once you join, you’ll have premium access to all the perks of the exclusive event. And every other day of the year, you’ll get free delivery and fast shipping on all Amazon purchases! You’ll also receive unlimited TV and movie streaming through Prime Video (including season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty dropping on July 14!). Click here to learn more about Amazon Prime!

Where can I shop more Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Best Shapewear Deals at Amazon

Keep scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day shapewear deals! From bodysuits to bras and shorts to shapers, this shapewear will make you feel the most confident in your own skin. Check out these must-have markdowns, up to 65% off!

ShaperX Sculpting Shapewear Bodysuit

This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s shapewear bodysuits! This soft, seamless bodysuit lifts your booty and bust, smooths your upper thighs and flattens your tummy.

Was $48 On Sale: $30 You Save 38% See It!

Flexees High-Waisted Thigh Slimmer Shorts

Designed with power mesh lining, these high-waisted shorts contour your curves from your bustline to your mid-thigh. According to one review, this slimmer “prevents thigh jiggle, smooths tummy, stays in place.” And the shorts don’t show underneath clothing!

Was $54 On Sale: $19 You Save 65% See It!

Maidenform Open-Bust Body Shaper

If you want a bodysuit that you can wear with your own bra, then this open-bust shaper is a great solution! This shapewear targets your mid-section to smooth any lumps and bumps.

Was $68 On Sale: $27 You Save 60% See It!

Maidenform Smoothing Control Cami

A comfortable cami with tummy control? Sign Us up! This smoothing tank top manages bulges around your mid-section.

Was $48 On Sale: $16 You Save 67% See It!

Bali Built-In Bra Body Shaper

This body shaper with a built-in bra smooths your tummy, booty and waist. It’s surprisingly soft and sexy for shapewear!

Was $64 On Sale: $36 You Save 44% See It!

Maidenform Smoothing Slip Shorts

These smoothing slip shorts may not offer major compression, but they do feel comfortable under clothing. Lightweight for summer!

Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See It!

Bali Smoothing Shapewear Bra

This underwire shapewear bra delivers front-to-back smoothing! One shopper gushed, “Perfect smooth fit. That’s why this is the only type of bra I’ve been buying over the last 20 years.”

Was $48 On Sale: $20 You Save 58% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: