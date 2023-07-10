Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated July 11, 2023.
To quote Olivia Newton-John in Grease, “You better shape up!” If we want to look and feel our best, we always rely on shapewear to sculpt our silhouette and flatter our figure. Women have been wearing shapewear for ages — but at least we have comfortable alternatives to corsets! The proper pieces enhance our curves, helping Us go from homely to hourglass in the blink of an eye. Just like magic!
Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership today!
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? We highly recommend signing up for this subscription service so you can enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime Day! Once you join, you’ll have premium access to all the perks of the exclusive event. And every other day of the year, you’ll get free delivery and fast shipping on all Amazon purchases! You’ll also receive unlimited TV and movie streaming through Prime Video (including season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty dropping on July 14!). Click here to learn more about Amazon Prime!
Where can I shop more Prime Day Deals?
Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!
The Best Shapewear Deals at Amazon
Keep scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day shapewear deals! From bodysuits to bras and shorts to shapers, this shapewear will make you feel the most confident in your own skin. Check out these must-have markdowns, up to 65% off!
ShaperX Sculpting Shapewear Bodysuit
This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s shapewear bodysuits! This soft, seamless bodysuit lifts your booty and bust, smooths your upper thighs and flattens your tummy.
Flexees High-Waisted Thigh Slimmer Shorts
Designed with power mesh lining, these high-waisted shorts contour your curves from your bustline to your mid-thigh. According to one review, this slimmer “prevents thigh jiggle, smooths tummy, stays in place.” And the shorts don’t show underneath clothing!
Maidenform Open-Bust Body Shaper
If you want a bodysuit that you can wear with your own bra, then this open-bust shaper is a great solution! This shapewear targets your mid-section to smooth any lumps and bumps.
Maidenform Smoothing Control Cami
A comfortable cami with tummy control? Sign Us up! This smoothing tank top manages bulges around your mid-section.
Bali Built-In Bra Body Shaper
This body shaper with a built-in bra smooths your tummy, booty and waist. It’s surprisingly soft and sexy for shapewear!
Maidenform Smoothing Slip Shorts
These smoothing slip shorts may not offer major compression, but they do feel comfortable under clothing. Lightweight for summer!
Bali Smoothing Shapewear Bra
This underwire shapewear bra delivers front-to-back smoothing! One shopper gushed, “Perfect smooth fit. That’s why this is the only type of bra I’ve been buying over the last 20 years.”
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!