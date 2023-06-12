The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Clothing Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is upon us! While the actual dates for the massive online shopping event have not yet been announced, we can expect the official deals to drop around mid-July — as it has in years past. But that doesn’t mean you have to wait to start shopping!

Amazon has tons of early Prime Day-style deals already available, and we’re all about buying new clothing right now. How about we get this party started?

The Absolute Best Clothing Deals at Amazon

Whether you’re looking for dresses, tops, shorts, swimwear or something else, we’ve picked out some top-notch clothing deals available at Amazon right now. Shop below!

This Floral Dress

This floral mini dress is gorgeous enough from the front, but the bow in back makes it one of the prettiest picks on the site. It’s on sale in every colorway too!

Get the BTFBM Summer Square Neck Floral Mini Dress (originally $42) for just $16 at Amazon! You save 62%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Twist-Front Tee

One of the easiest ways to elevate your summer wardrobe is to trade out your simple tees for more elevated versions like this twist-front tee. Grab a few colors!

Get the MakeMeChic Twist-Front T-Shirt (originally $29) for just $22 at Amazon! You save 24%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Chino Shorts

We all know denim shorts are warm weather essentials, but a pair of chino shorts like these could take your outfits to the next level. They’re so comfortable too!

Get the Lee Regular Fit Chino Short (originally $35) for just $19 at Amazon! You save 45%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece will be forever in style, whether you’re a beach babe, a lake lover or have a penchant for the pool. The ruching is so flattering, and we love that the halter straps let you adjust the fit!

Get the Suuksess One-Piece Halter Swimsuit (originally $46) for just $33 at Amazon! You save 28%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Co-ord Set

Imagine slipping into this cozy set on a cool summer morning and relaxing on the porch, or cuddling up on the couch at night for a movie. It’s totally cute enough to wear out and about too!

Get the Merokeety 2-Piece Sweatsuit (originally $50) for just $28 at Amazon! You save 44%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Layered Skirt

If you’re on top of current fashion trends, you know that midi and maxi skirts are very in right now. This floral skirt will be your go-to piece for dressing up or down!

Get the Kate Kasin Ruffle Midi Skirt (originally $37) for just $27 at Amazon! You save 27%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Oversized Blazer

An essential for keeping it professional in the office and also for pulling together your night-out look, this oversized blazer will be one of the best purchases you make all year!

Get the S7 Solid Color Blazer (originally $50) for just $33 at Amazon! You save 34%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

