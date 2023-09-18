21 NYC Street Style Sweaters for Fall Starting at Just $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Feels like fall! Autumn is officially in the air. Temperatures have started dropping all around the country, which means that sweater weather is on the horizon. Break out those cardigans and crewnecks, because we’re ready to get cozy!
Inspired by the stylish streets of New York City, here are the 21 best sweaters for fall! We think Carrie Bradshaw, Serena van der Woodsen and Jenna Lyons would approve.
Cardigan Sweaters
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say that this chunky cardigan is soft, comfy and beautiful. You can style this sweater open, buttoned up or over your shoulders.
2. We Also Love: New this season, this bestselling cardigan features an oversized fit that is totally on trend. Cute, cozy and comfortable!
3. We Can’t Forget: Featuring gold buttons and a textured knit, this classy cardigan is reminiscent of a tweed blazer. Team this look with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats!
4. Light as a Feather: This lightweight cardigan is lovely for transitional weather. Take this fitted style from a work meeting to weekend brunch.
5. The Long Game: Available in sizes XS to 6X, this Amazon Essentials open-front cardigan is long enough to wear with leggings. Customers call this piece the “perfect lightweight sweater”!
V-Neck Sweaters
6. Viral V-Neck: This half-zip pullover went viral on TikTok! It’s giving quiet luxury on a budget.
7. Close Knit: This chunky cable knit sweater channels all the cozy fall vibes! The off-the-shoulder style is effortlessly cool on a chilly day.
8. Luxe Look: According to one review, this collared pullover has a “designer luxury feel. This sweater feels EXPENSIVE.”
9. Like Fine Wine: Burgundy is one of the hottest colors of the season, so embrace the trend with this wine red sweater from Gap!
10. Top-Rated Tunic: Long enough to wear with leggings, this lightweight tunic sweater from Amazon Essentials is breezy and comfy. One customer called this pullover the “perfect ‘work from home when the AC is on’ top.”
Turtleneck Sweaters
11. Dreamy Deal: Run, don’t walk, to snag this trendy turtleneck while it’s still on sale for 52% off! Between the batwing sleeves, split hem and drapey cowl neck, this sweater is a stylish steal.
12. Mock Up: If turtlenecks tend to feel too tight on your neck, then you’ll love this mock-neck sweater with lantern sleeves.
13. It’s Turtle Time: Available in every color of the rainbow, this turtleneck tunic is a fall staple with leggings. The asymmetrical high-low hem and batwing sleeves add intrigue to the classic style.
14. Olive Branch: We’re obsessed with all the darling details of this chic cropped sweater — the slouchy cowl neck, the side buttons and the rich olive green color.
15. Fits Like a Glove: This form-fitting turtleneck is a great style to team with high-waisted pants or skirts for a flattering look
Striped Sweaters
16. Stars and Stripes: Earn your stripes in this fashion-forward striped sweater! Featuring a large lapel collar and cuff slits, this luxuriously soft knit feels like the Hamptons meets the West Village.
17. Cool Crewneck: This striped crewneck is an everyday essential! Go from running errands to grabbing drinks in this soft, trendy sweater.
18. Rich Mom Style: Designed with padded shoulder detailing and lantern sleeves, this striped sweater looks like something an Upper East Side mom would wear.
19. Rainbow Bright: And on the flip side, this mismatched colorful striped sweater feels like something a Gen Z trendsetter would wear in Brooklyn.
20. Lady in Red: Paint the town red in this lightweight striped sweater with red trim!
21. French Girl Style: This preppy striped cardigan with pearl buttons seems like something Blair Waldorf would wear in Gossip Girl.
Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!