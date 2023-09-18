21 NYC Street Style Sweaters for Fall Starting at Just $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feels like fall! Autumn is officially in the air. Temperatures have started dropping all around the country, which means that sweater weather is on the horizon. Break out those cardigans and crewnecks, because we’re ready to get cozy!

Inspired by the stylish streets of New York City, here are the 21 best sweaters for fall! We think Carrie Bradshaw, Serena van der Woodsen and Jenna Lyons would approve.

Cardigan Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say that this chunky cardigan is soft, comfy and beautiful. You can style this sweater open, buttoned up or over your shoulders.

2. We Also Love: New this season, this bestselling cardigan features an oversized fit that is totally on trend. Cute, cozy and comfortable!

3. We Can’t Forget: Featuring gold buttons and a textured knit, this classy cardigan is reminiscent of a tweed blazer. Team this look with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats!

4. Light as a Feather: This lightweight cardigan is lovely for transitional weather. Take this fitted style from a work meeting to weekend brunch.

5. The Long Game: Available in sizes XS to 6X, this Amazon Essentials open-front cardigan is long enough to wear with leggings. Customers call this piece the “perfect lightweight sweater”!

V-Neck Sweaters

6. Viral V-Neck: This half-zip pullover went viral on TikTok! It’s giving quiet luxury on a budget.

7. Close Knit: This chunky cable knit sweater channels all the cozy fall vibes! The off-the-shoulder style is effortlessly cool on a chilly day.

8. Luxe Look: According to one review, this collared pullover has a “designer luxury feel. This sweater feels EXPENSIVE.”

9. Like Fine Wine: Burgundy is one of the hottest colors of the season, so embrace the trend with this wine red sweater from Gap!

10. Top-Rated Tunic: Long enough to wear with leggings, this lightweight tunic sweater from Amazon Essentials is breezy and comfy. One customer called this pullover the “perfect ‘work from home when the AC is on’ top.”

Turtleneck Sweaters

11. Dreamy Deal: Run, don’t walk, to snag this trendy turtleneck while it’s still on sale for 52% off! Between the batwing sleeves, split hem and drapey cowl neck, this sweater is a stylish steal.

12. Mock Up: If turtlenecks tend to feel too tight on your neck, then you’ll love this mock-neck sweater with lantern sleeves.

13. It’s Turtle Time: Available in every color of the rainbow, this turtleneck tunic is a fall staple with leggings. The asymmetrical high-low hem and batwing sleeves add intrigue to the classic style.

14. Olive Branch: We’re obsessed with all the darling details of this chic cropped sweater — the slouchy cowl neck, the side buttons and the rich olive green color.

15. Fits Like a Glove: This form-fitting turtleneck is a great style to team with high-waisted pants or skirts for a flattering look

Striped Sweaters

16. Stars and Stripes: Earn your stripes in this fashion-forward striped sweater! Featuring a large lapel collar and cuff slits, this luxuriously soft knit feels like the Hamptons meets the West Village.

17. Cool Crewneck: This striped crewneck is an everyday essential! Go from running errands to grabbing drinks in this soft, trendy sweater.

18. Rich Mom Style: Designed with padded shoulder detailing and lantern sleeves, this striped sweater looks like something an Upper East Side mom would wear.

19. Rainbow Bright: And on the flip side, this mismatched colorful striped sweater feels like something a Gen Z trendsetter would wear in Brooklyn.

20. Lady in Red: Paint the town red in this lightweight striped sweater with red trim!

21. French Girl Style: This preppy striped cardigan with pearl buttons seems like something Blair Waldorf would wear in Gossip Girl.

