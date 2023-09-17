Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brunch is always a good idea! But now that fall is finally here, Sunday funday is all about brunch with the girls. After all, pool parties and beach days belong in the summer. Time to grab a mimosa, order an omelette and dish with your gal pals!

Below are the 17 best pieces that will take your weekend wardrobe from basic to bomb. Here’s to the ladies who lunch!

Caracilia Two-Piece Loungewear Set This bestselling two-piece set is a near-identical lookalike of the popular Free People outfit. $51.99 Get it

Kurt Geiger London Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag Crafted from supple leather, this Kurt Geiger crossbody is a stunning statement piece. Available in navy and yellow, this chain bag will elevate all of your outfits! Get it

Ralph Lauren Trench Coat A beige trench coat is a classic closet staple! Waterproof for rainy fall days, this lightweight layering piece is a functional fashion must-have. Get it

Feversole Patent Ballet Flats Ballet flats are back in style, baby! Stay on pointe (get it?) in these patent flats, available in a variety of different colors, $24.99 Get it

Hint of Blue Wide-Leg Jeans Baggy jeans are in, but some styles are too wide for our frame. This pair of pants is just the right amount of relaxed to still look flattering. Get it

Ugg Tazz Platform Slippers THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Ugg Tazz slippers are back in stock at Nordstrom! Run, don’t walk, to grab these trendy shoes before they inevitably sell out. Get it

Vince Camuto Leather Shoulder Bag We love the look of this pebbled leather shoulder bag by Vince Camuto. Big enough to hold all your belongings, it’s the perfect brunch tote. Get it

Splendid Trina Sleeveless Rib Midi Sweater Dress As we transition from summer to fall, this sleeveless sweater dress by Splendid is a *splendid* choice. Team this frock with tall boots for a effortlessly chic look. Get it

Kut from the Cloth Bootcut Corduroy Pants Burgundy is big this season! Embrace the trend with these wine red corduroy pants. We say, wine not? Get it

Naked Cargo Pants Try the cargo pants trend without breaking the bank! Get it

Cflonge Striped V-Neck Sweater Striped sweaters always look sophisticated. This V-neck cut is a modern take on the timeless style. $39.99 Get it

Amazon Essentials Riding Boots Equestrian boots are in for fall, so stay stylish and comfy in these tall riding boots! $33.68 See It!

JBB Saddle Shoulder Bag This asymmetrical saddle shoulder bag looks so much more expensive than it is! Such a steal. $28.99 Get it

Rilista Bow Mules Mellow yellow! Add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe with these colorful mules. $29.99 Get it

Anrabess Cable Knit Sweater Dress This cable knit sweater dress is luxuriously soft and seriously affordable! Rock a pair of tall boots with this fall frock for an easy OOTD. $36.99 Get it

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Cool City Girl Looks Inspired by New York Fashion Week Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. New York Fashion Week is the ultimate destination for style inspo. Fashionistas from all over flock to the city for the dreamiest runway shows. While models are strutting down the catwalk in their luxury looks, trendsetters are strolling […]

Related: 7 Fall Shoe Styles That Are Comfy, Casual and Classic Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Stilettos are sexy and sandals are sweet, but nothing beats a sensible shoe. Whether you’re commuting to work or simply walking around the block, comfort is key! There’s no point […]

Related: 17 Chunky Knit Sweaters to Stay Cozy and Chic This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall weather can be tricky. The day may begin with warm, sunny temps and conclude with brisk, cool winds by nightfall. The best way to ensure you stay warm (and fashionable) during autumn is by adding chunky knit […]