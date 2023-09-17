Your account
17 Flattering Brunch Looks for All Your Fall Fêtes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brunch is always a good idea! But now that fall is finally here, Sunday funday is all about brunch with the girls. After all, pool parties and beach days belong in the summer. Time to grab a mimosa, order an omelette and dish with your gal pals!

Below are the 17 best pieces that will take your weekend wardrobe from basic to bomb. Here’s to the ladies who lunch!

Caracilia Two-Piece Loungewear Set

Caracilia Womens Two 2 Piece Outfits Lounge Sets 2023 Casual Fall Summer Fashion Matching Sweater Set Classy Comfy Sweatsuit Casual Cozy Knit Loungewear Set Airport Clothes ClothingC95A3shenkaqi-S
Caracilia
This bestselling two-piece set is a near-identical lookalike of the popular Free People outfit.
$51.99
Get it

Kurt Geiger London Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag

Kurt Geiger London Mini Kensington Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag in Dark Blue at Nordstrom
Crafted from supple leather, this Kurt Geiger crossbody is a stunning statement piece. Available in navy and yellow, this chain bag will elevate all of your outfits!
Get it

Ralph Lauren Trench Coat

Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Cotton Blend Gabardine Trench Coat in Sand at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
A beige trench coat is a classic closet staple! Waterproof for rainy fall days, this lightweight layering piece is a functional fashion must-have.
Get it

Feversole Patent Ballet Flats

FEVERSOLE Women's Macaroon Colorful Memory Foam Cushion Insock Patent Ballet Flat Pink Size 7.5 M US
FEVERSOLE
Ballet flats are back in style, baby! Stay on pointe (get it?) in these patent flats, available in a variety of different colors,
$24.99
Get it

Hint of Blue Wide-Leg Jeans

HINT OF BLU Mighty High Waist Wide Leg Jeans in Dark Retro at Nordstrom, Size 29
Baggy jeans are in, but some styles are too wide for our frame. This pair of pants is just the right amount of relaxed to still look flattering.
Get it

Ugg Tazz Platform Slippers

UGG(r) Tazz Platform Slipper in Chestnut at Nordstrom, Size 7
THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Ugg Tazz slippers are back in stock at Nordstrom! Run, don’t walk, to grab these trendy shoes before they inevitably sell out.
Get it

Vince Camuto Leather Shoulder Bag

Vince Camuto Marza Leather Shoulder Bag in Black Cow Floater Three at Nordstrom
We love the look of this pebbled leather shoulder bag by Vince Camuto. Big enough to hold all your belongings, it’s the perfect brunch tote.
Get it

Splendid Trina Sleeveless Rib Midi Sweater Dress

Splendid Trina Sleeveless Rib Midi Sweater Dress in Heather Camel at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
As we transition from summer to fall, this sleeveless sweater dress by Splendid is a *splendid* choice. Team this frock with tall boots for a effortlessly chic look.
Get it

Kut from the Cloth Bootcut Corduroy Pants

KUT from the Kloth Baby Bootcut Corduroy Jeans in Wine at Nordstrom, Size 0
Burgundy is big this season! Embrace the trend with these wine red corduroy pants. We say, wine not?
Get it

Naked Cargo Pants

Naked Wardrobe Camo Cargo Pants in Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Try the cargo pants trend without breaking the bank!
Get it

Cflonge Striped V-Neck Sweater

CFLONGE Women's Fall Winter Casual Breton Striped Long Sleeve Polo V Neck Pullover Sweater Loose Fit Drop Shoulder Knitted Shirts Tops(X-Large,Apricot)
CFLONGE
Striped sweaters always look sophisticated. This V-neck cut is a modern take on the timeless style.
$39.99
Get it

Amazon Essentials Riding Boots

Amazon Essentials Women's Riding Boot, Black, 7
Amazon Essentials
Equestrian boots are in for fall, so stay stylish and comfy in these tall riding boots!
$33.68
See It!

JBB Saddle Shoulder Bag

JBB Women Saddle Shoulder Bag Clutch Purse Small Crossbody Bag Satchel Bags Handbag PU Leather Beige
JBB
This asymmetrical saddle shoulder bag looks so much more expensive than it is! Such a steal.
$28.99
Get it

Rilista Bow Mules

Rilista Flat Mules for Women Closed Pointed Toe Backless Mule Sandals Comfortable Slides Mules Shoes Ladies Slip-on Loafers Yellow
Rilista
Mellow yellow! Add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe with these colorful mules.
$29.99
Get it

Anrabess Cable Knit Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Women 2023 Fall Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Baggy Loose Knit Pullover Short Sweater Dresses Trendy Winter Tunic Mini Dress 412hongxing-M Apricot
ANRABESS
This cable knit sweater dress is luxuriously soft and seriously affordable! Rock a pair of tall boots with this fall frock for an easy OOTD.
$36.99
Get it

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

