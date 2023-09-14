Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
New York Fashion Week is the ultimate destination for style inspo. Fashionistas from all over flock to the city for the dreamiest runway shows. While models are strutting down the catwalk in their luxury looks, trendsetters are strolling down the sidewalk in their own OOTDs. Between the breathtaking designer collections and the bold street style, we have a whole list of new pieces we want to add to our wardrobe.
In honor of NYFW, here are 17 cool city girl looks that will make you feel like you’re sitting front row next to Anna Wintour and all the celebs.
1. City girls love to pair a chunky dad sneaker with skirts and dresses. These classic New Balances are the epitome of casual-cool — just $90!
2. Striped sweaters continue to reign supreme this fall. Throw this one over your shoulders or team it with loose jeans and loafers — just $40!
3. We’ve spotted tons of saddle shoulder bags on the streets of New York! Rather than splurging on a designer style, snag this luxury lookalike instead — originally $79, now just $67!
4. This Good American double-breasted trench coat is a fall staple! Layer this chic khaki coat over any outfit to instantly elevate your ensemble — just $228!
5. Denim dresses are trending right now — Taylor Swift just wore one to a VMAs after-party! Join the jean revolution with this form-fitting denim maxi dress from Reformation — just $218!
6. Satin slip skirts are in style this season, particularly in a longer length. Shoppers say this maxi style is classy, comfortable and flattering — just $98!
7. Metallic is also having a moment! Embrace the aesthetic with this silver midi skirt with a front slit — just $138!
8. A truly oversized blazer gives you that effortless edge. This beige blazer from Anthropologie is our new favorite for fall — just $148!
9. We saw a slew of stylish ladies rocking shimmering sequins for Fashion Week. Shine all season in this stunning sequin dress! It’s perfect for a New Year’s Eve party (and yes, we’re already planning our outfit) — just $230!
10. Silver lining! Silver flats (especially Mary Janes) add some fun flair to any ‘fit. These Jeffrey Campbell flats are cute and comfy — just $135!
11. Finished with gold hardware, this black waist belt from Revolve will cinch your waist in style. Great for dresses or high-waisted pants — just $45!
12. These mini Ugg boots will keep you toasty while staying trendy — just $150!
13. Celebs from Gigi Hadid to Ariana Madix are huge fans of the brand Boys Lie. Keep it cozy in this oversized crewneck, long enough to wear with leggings — just $110!
14. Schoolgirl style! This Wayf pleated mini skort earns an A in our books — just $108!
15. Another pleated skirt we’re loving is this asymmetrical menswear mini! Feels like a gem you would find at a high-end thrift shop — just $148!
16. Pedal to the metal! This color-block biker jacket is such a trendy style this season — just $148!
17. Make a fall fashion statement in this embossed faux-leather midi skirt, available in standard, petite and plus sizes — just $148!
Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!