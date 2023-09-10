Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

21 Tall Boots That Will Bring the Height and Heat to Your Fall Wardrobe

By
tall boots
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Step into the new season in style! Fall fashion is all about boots. While there are many different designs to choose from, we have a particular penchant for tall boots. They’re sleek, striking and sophisticated! Once we put on a knee-high boot, we don’t just feel taller — we feel like we can take over the world! It’s not a coincidence that all our favorite female superheroes wear tall boots.

Below are 21 boots that are made for walkin’, struttin’ and dancin’ the night away! Team these tall boots with pants, skirts or denim all fall. You legs will look miles long in these knee-high boots!

Modatope Crocodile Embossed Tall Boot

Modatope Black Knee High Boots for Women Chunky Heel Boots Riding Boots Faux Crocodile Boots Thigh High Boots with Zipper Block Heel Boots Size 7
Modatope
Was $90On Sale: $80You Save 11%
See It!

Dream Pairs Cowboy Boot

DREAM PAIRS White Cowboy Boots, Embroidered Western Cowgirl Pull On Zipper Chunky Heel Pointed Toe Knee High Boots White, Size 7 Sdkb224w
DREAM PAIRS
Was $58On Sale: $44You Save 24%
See It!

Naturalizer Black Leather Boot

Naturalizer Kalina Boot in Black Leather at Nordstrom, Size 9 Regular Calf
Available in regular, narrow and wide calf sizes!
Get it

Rilista Stiletto Knee-High Boot

Rilista Womens Knee High Boots Sexy Pointed Toe Stiletto Heel Boot Leather Zipper Riding Boots Dress Shoes
Rilista
Was $65On Sale: $60You Save 8%
See It!

Steve Madden Block Heel Knee-High Boot

Steve Madden Lizah Knee High Boot in Bone at Nordstrom, Size 8
$100.00
See It!

Billini Pointed-Toe Embossed Boot

Billini Francoise Pointed Toe Knee High Boot in Shiny Black at Nordstrom, Size 10
$120.00
See It!

Easyfox Stiletto Knee-High Boot

Easyfox White Knee High Boots for Women White Tall Boots Pointed Toe Tall Boots Stiletto High Heel Long Boots Side Zipper Size 8.5
Easyfox
$70.00
See It!

Sam Edelman Chocolate Brown Suede Boot

Sam Edelman Sylvia Knee High Boot in Chocolate Brown at Nordstrom, Size 7
$200.00
See It!

Pasuot Silver Cowboy Boot

Pasuot Silver Cowboy Boots for Women - Wide Calf Cowgirl Knee High Western Metallic Boots with Embroidery, Pointed Toe Chunky Heel Retro Classic Tall Boot Pull On for Ladies Fall Winter US 8
Pasuot
$70.00
See It!

Schutz Snakeskin Knee-High Boot

Schutz Maryana Block Pointed Toe Knee High Boot in Natural Snake Print at Nordstrom, Size 8
$258.00
See It!

Rilista Chunky Knee-High Boot

Women's Knee High Platform Boots Chunky Block Heel Side Zipper Fall Boots Winter Riding Boots
Rilista
Was $90On Sale: $60You Save 33%
See It!

Franco Sarto Knee-High Boot

Franco Sarto Tribute Block Heel Knee High Boot in Saddle at Nordstrom, Size 6
$170.00
See It!

Blondo Waterproof Leather Boot

Blondo Skara Waterproof Boot in Black Leather at Nordstrom, Size 5.5
$240.00
See It!

Arromic Black Cowboy Boot

Arromic Black Cowgirl Boots for Women, Western Cowboy Boots for Women Knee High Tall Pointed Toe Pull On Zipper Chunky Heel Fashion Boots
Arromic
$60.00
See It!

Naturalizer Riding Boot

Naturalizer Raisa Riding Boot in Cider Spice at Nordstrom, Size 9 Regular Calf
$200.00
See It!

Faux Suede Knee-High Boot

PiePieBuy Womens Faux Suede Knee High Boots Wide Calf Pointed Toe High Chunky Heel Side Zipper Booties
PiePieBuy
Was $85On Sale: $60You Save 29%
See It!

Ugg Tall Sweater Boot

UGG(r) Sweater Letter Tall Boot in Black at Nordstrom, Size 5
$280.00
See It!

Coutgo Square-Toe Knee-High Boot

Coutgo Womens Knee High Boots Square Toe Chunky Heel Fashion Comfortable Shoes with Side Zipper, Black, Size 7
Coutgo
$59.00
See It!

Dream Pair Over-the-Knee Boot

DREAM PAIRS Women's Stretch_High Khaki Thigh High Block Heel Over The Knee Boots Size 9 B(M) US
DREAM PAIRS
$56.00
See It!

Shoe 'N Tale Over-the-Knee Boot

Shoe'N Tale Women's Over The Knee Thigh High Chunky Heel Pointed Toe Faux Suede Side Zipper Fall Weather Winter Boots
Shoe'N Tale
$47.00
See It!

Dolce Vita Suede Knee-High Boot

Dolce Vita Flin Knee High Boot in Truffle Suede at Nordstrom, Size 6
Was $225On Sale: $147You Save 35%
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

fall fashion

Related: 11 Looks We're Loving for the Start of September

amazon-kubua-loafers

Related: 25% Off! You Will Seriously Live in These Indoor/Outdoor Slippers This Fall

Trendy-Fall-Fashion-Stock-Photo

Related: 17 Fabulous Fall Basics to Stock Up on Now

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories