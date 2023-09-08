Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And just like that, we’ve entered the first month of fall! Cue “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Even though summer may be unofficially over, it’s still pretty hot outside. So, if you’re in the mood for fall fashion but aren’t quite ready for layers, we’ve got you covered.

Below are 11 looks we’re loving for this in-between season. Not too cold, not too cold! Dip your toes into autumn with these trendy transitional pieces.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Franco Sarto Knee-High Boots These boots are made for walkin’! Strut into the new season in these fabulous knee-high boots by Franco Sarto. Perfect to pair with a mini skirt or midi dress! $170.00 See It!

Splendid Knit Jacket Made with a hint of cashmere, this cozy knit is a chic layering piece for transitional weather. It’s somewhere in between a cardigan and a jacket. $158.00 See It!

Hint of Blu Wide-Leg Jeans Ever since the new season of RHONY debuted, we’ve been obsessed with Jenna Lyons’ fashion, particularly her slouchy denim collection. We have a feeling she would approve of these wide-leg jeans at an affordable price point! $69.00 See It!

Good American Blazer Dress This blazer dress means business! Designed by Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand, this mini dress was made for a boss babe. $159.00 See It!

Zeagoo Satin Slip Skirt Satin slip skirts are having a moment! Add a bodysuit on top while the weather is still warm and then layer a sweater once temperatures drop. Was $37 On Sale: $28 You Save 24% See It!

Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress This Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress is a viral bestseller, and for good reason! The comfy bodycon maxi hugs your curves and fits like a glove. It’s magic! $78.00 See It!

Urban Revivo Cropped Cardigan Pretty in pink! Barbiecore is here to stay in the fall. We’re absolutely smitten with this cropped cardigan with pearl buttons! $80.00 Get it

BP Oversized Faux Leather Jacket This faux leather oversized jacket is totally on trend! Grab this layering piece while it’s still on sale. Was $89 On Sale: $53 You Save 40% See It!

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: loafers are the must-have shoe of fall. Snag this shiny style on sale now! Was $140 On Sale: $90 You Save 36% See It!

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan Customers compare this bestselling cardigan to the luxe Jenni Kayne sweater — what a compliment! This oversized style is giving coastal chic for fall. $37.00 See It!

C.Paravano Silk Ballet Flats These may just be the prettiest ballet flats we’ve ever seen! Crafted from silk and mixed suede leather, these stunning shoes are fashion-forward for fall. $108.00 See It!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds With the Perfect Prints for the Season Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer fashion is all about bold floral and leopard prints, or perhaps strawberry and puffy cloud patterns. But for fall, we’re changing things up. Not only are we leaning toward colors like burnt siennas, soft taupes and mustard […]

Related: Create Your Ultimate Fall Pumpkin Patch Look With These 5 Wardrobe Staples Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is approaching, though the temperatures don’t seem to have gotten the message… however, our wardrobes have! We’re so ready to plan our fall fashion moments, including the perfect ‘fits for leaf peeping, turkey noshing and so much […]

Related: 7 Fabulous Finds That Will Instantly Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe — Up to 83% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For Us, fall is about pumpkin spice lattes, Gilmore Girls and fabulous fashion. From cozy clothing to stylish shoes, this season’s staples are effortlessly chic. Even though temperatures are still sky-high, we’re shopping some everyday essentials for autumn. […]