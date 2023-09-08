Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

11 Looks We’re Loving for the Start of September

By
fall fashion
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And just like that, we’ve entered the first month of fall! Cue “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Even though summer may be unofficially over, it’s still pretty hot outside. So, if you’re in the mood for fall fashion but aren’t quite ready for layers, we’ve got you covered.

Below are 11 looks we’re loving for this in-between season. Not too cold, not too cold! Dip your toes into autumn with these trendy transitional pieces.

Franco Sarto Knee-High Boots

Franco Sarto Katherine Knee High Boot in Black Faux Leather at Nordstrom, Size 7 Wide Calf
These boots are made for walkin’! Strut into the new season in these fabulous knee-high boots by Franco Sarto. Perfect to pair with a mini skirt or midi dress!
$170.00
See It!

Splendid Knit Jacket

Splendid Estelle Knit Jacket in Heather Camel at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Made with a hint of cashmere, this cozy knit is a chic layering piece for transitional weather. It’s somewhere in between a cardigan and a jacket.
$158.00
See It!

Hint of Blu Wide-Leg Jeans

HINT OF BLU Mighty High Waist Wide Leg Jeans in Light Retro at Nordstrom, Size 28
Ever since the new season of RHONY debuted, we’ve been obsessed with Jenna Lyons’ fashion, particularly her slouchy denim collection. We have a feeling she would approve of these wide-leg jeans at an affordable price point!
$69.00
See It!

Good American Blazer Dress

Good American Executive Scuba Knit Blazer Dress in Black001 at Nordstrom
This blazer dress means business! Designed by Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand, this mini dress was made for a boss babe.
$159.00
See It!

Zeagoo Satin Slip Skirt

Zeagoo Satin Skirt for Women Midi Summer Solid Skirts Party Dresses Elegant Dark Brown
Zeagoo
Satin slip skirts are having a moment! Add a bodysuit on top while the weather is still warm and then layer a sweater once temperatures drop.
Was $37On Sale: $28You Save 24%
See It!

Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress in Onyx at Nordstrom, Size Large
This Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress is a viral bestseller, and for good reason! The comfy bodycon maxi hugs your curves and fits like a glove. It’s magic!
$78.00
See It!

Urban Revivo Cropped Cardigan

URBAN REVIVO Women's Casual Cardigans Open Front Cardigan Pearl Button Slim Fit Vintage Long Sleeved Cropped Sweater Outwear Red-Pink
URBAN REVIVO
Pretty in pink! Barbiecore is here to stay in the fall. We’re absolutely smitten with this cropped cardigan with pearl buttons!
$80.00
Get it

BP Oversized Faux Leather Jacket

BP. Oversize Faux Leather Jacket in Black Jet at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
This faux leather oversized jacket is totally on trend! Grab this layering piece while it’s still on sale.
Was $89On Sale: $53You Save 40%
See It!
SARTO by Franco Sarto Calista Kiltie Loafer in Black at Nordstrom, Size 8.5
We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: loafers are the must-have shoe of fall. Snag this shiny style on sale now!
Was $140On Sale: $90You Save 36%
See It!

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan

LILLUSORY Women's Fall Tops Fashion Long Cardigan 2023 Sweaters Outfits Cashmere Maternity Clothes Oversized Lightweight Loose Cardigans Knit Outwear Apricot
LILLUSORY
Customers compare this bestselling cardigan to the luxe Jenni Kayne sweater — what a compliment! This oversized style is giving coastal chic for fall.
$37.00
See It!

C.Paravano Silk Ballet Flats

C.Paravano Round Toe Flats for Women | Silk Mixed Suede Leather Shoes for Women | Ivory Flats Shoe for Women Leather | Chic Knot Flats | Dressy Comfortable Shoes for Women (Size 9,Ivory-c)
C.Paravano
These may just be the prettiest ballet flats we’ve ever seen! Crafted from silk and mixed suede leather, these stunning shoes are fashion-forward for fall.
$108.00
See It!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

fall-fashion-prints

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds With the Perfect Prints for the Season

Getty

Related: Create Your Ultimate Fall Pumpkin Patch Look With These 5 Wardrobe Staples

fall fashion

Related: 7 Fabulous Finds That Will Instantly Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe — Up to 83% Off!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories