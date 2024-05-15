Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
For those of Us who love European fashion, there’s nothing better than the linen trend. It’s lightweight, breathable, skin-friendly and not to mention totally luxe-looking. Whether rocking a linen jumpsuit or lounging in loose linen pants, you look like you’ve got a good chunk of change.
Most linen pieces aren’t patterned either, so you can nail both the Scandi girl and minimalist styles at the same time! It’s dreamy — well, minus the price tag. Most linen pieces are on the pricey side, but we found 15 linen pants, jumpsuits and tops that look expensive, yet stay under $30. Let’s roll!
Pants
1. Office ready: These pants give elegant and professional energy. Pair them with a loose white blouse and you’ll be the most stylish gal wherever you go — just $25!
2. Beach day: All you need are flip-flops and sunglasses. These flowy pants will keep you cool and comfy all summer long — just $27!
3. Just dance: If you hear Lady Gaga’s song in your head — same. These trouser pants will make you want to jump, spin and yes, dance — just $30!
4. Nautical blue: Stripes, buttons and a Hamptons-like style are just a few things we love about these flattering pants — just $10!
5. Casual flair: You’ll look put together whether you’re lounging, grocery shopping, grabbing a coffee or anything in between — just $27!
Jumpsuits
6. Overalls are back: Those who follow fashion know that overalls, wide-leg jeans, retro tees and weathered sneakers are all back in style — just $25!
7. Amalfi Coast: This outfit will transport you somewhere in Italy with plenty of sunshine and good energy — just $28!
8. Short jumpsuit: Otherwise known as a romper, this linen-looking outfit will keep you temperate for all your hot girl walks — originally $27, now just $22!
9. Baggy look: We love the oversized jumpsuit look for many reasons! This is a great option for when you’re feeling bloated — just $23!
10. Head turner: Don’t be surprised if people are constantly asking about your outfit . . . and what you do for a living — just $28!
Tops
11. Wild hem: The hem of this short-sleeve top will have you clicking “add to cart” instantly . . . that’s what happened to Us — just $25!
12. Boxy fit: This top has a round collar, roll-up sleeves and a stunning pink hue, pairing perfectly with black jeans and sneakers — originally $27, now just $20!
13. Classy gal: Get ready to be the ultimate trendsetter in your neighborhood. This loose pullover will keep you stylish through spring, summer, fall and winter — just $27!
14. Button down: Wear it casual or dress it up for the office, nice dinners or birthday parties. There are nearly 30 colors to choose from, so have fun with it — just $11!
15. Obviously linen: There are some tops that look like they might be linen, but this tank is very clearly made of the luxe material — originally $31, now just $20!