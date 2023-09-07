Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As the seasons change, you need to make sure your closet is filled to the brim with essentials to help stay comfortable and stylish. If you didn’t manage to stock up on staple pieces during Labor Day weekend sales, no sweat! There’s still time to score everything you need to guarantee you’re dressed to impress and nailing the autumn aesthetic.

Summer’s sweltering temps will slowly give way to crisp, cool winds, so staying warm in jackets and sweaters is a must. Toe-bearing sandals and wedges were your summer staples, but as autumn makes herself known, closed-toe boots become a necessity. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a handy list of cozy fall must-haves on Amazon to shop now. Read on for the scoop!

Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Haven’t you heard? Bomber jackets are back! This soft bomber will help you look fabulous while keeping your items secure — courtesy of two convenient zip pockets.

2. We Also Love: This wool-blend shacket is all about comfort, which means it’s bound to become a piece you rock on rotation.

3. We Can’t Forget: Since the motocross trend continues to make waves this fall, it’s only fitting to usher in the new season with a sleek leather jacket like this beauty.

4. Bonus: When the cold and dreary weather inevitably hits, stay warm and dry with this hooded, fleece-lined windbreaker.

Boots

5. Our Absolute Favorite: These aren’t your average Chelsea boots. The removable jewel strap makes these stunning Steve Madden booties stand out in the crowd!

6. We Also Love: Need to hit a fall-friendly festivity in style? Snag these chunky ankle boots from Soda Glove.

7. We Can’t Forget: Fall and combat boots go hand-in-hand. These Amazon Essentials lace-up combat boots team well with cozy leggings and oversized denim!

8. Bonus: You can never have too many pairs of black shoes. These over-the-knee boots are lightly padded with faux-fur lining to keep your legs warm during brisk fall nights.

Sweaters

9. Our Absolute Favorite: For transitional temps, throw on this lightweight and soft sweater from Anrabees.

10. We Also Love: This oversized cardigan delivers autumn energy, regardless if you’re lounging around the house in leggings or headed out in jeans and a shacket. Plus, it’s available in 22 ultra-cute hues.

11. We Can’t Forget: Nothing screams fall fashion like a knit pullover. Not only does this chunky sweater leave enough room to layer over a graphic tee or blouse, but it also comes in 12 different colors.

12. Bonus: Turtlenecks are another fall staple. You’ll want to toss on this sumptuous pullover every time you run out for another pumpkin spice latte run.

Sweatshirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to basics and intimates, you can never go wrong with Hanes. Put this plush, mid-weight sweatshirt on over a pair of leggings to serve the coziest fall vibes.

14. We Also Love: Throw this fleece-lined crewneck on when you’re headed to an afternoon of casual fun!

15. We Can’t Forget: This top-rated sweatshirt is a fan-favorite. “Super comfortable zipper hoodie and great price. Beautiful in pale pink,” one shopper dished.

16. Bonus: Does it get any more cozy than a zip-up pullover? This comfy sweatshirt is ideal for brisk fall nights!

17. Extra Credit: If you’re an athleisure enthusiast who loves rocking sweatshirts and biker shorts, then this grey crewneck is for you.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

