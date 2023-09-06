Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

17 Best Eyeliner Pencils: From Everyday, to Formal, to Cosplay

Written by Jenna Cartusciello

Liquid eyeliners may be all the rage for their ability to create knife-like cat eyes, but nothing can replace old-fashioned eyeliner pencils. They’re forgiving if you make a mistake and essential if you need to waterline or tightline — that is, apply liner to the lower and upper water lines around your eye. Plus, a pencil is versatile enough to create a wing or a smoky eye, making it an essential tool in your makeup bag.

Regardless of how you choose to use your eyeliner pencil, there are a few things you should know before purchasing. First, some pencils are better for wings and others are better for smudging. Second, the ingredients matter. Oil-based formulas are great for blending and smudging, but not for staying all day long. Waterproof and non-budge formulas have the best staying power, but don’t work as well for blending. Across both categories, many pencil eyeliners have high toxicity ratings because they contain carbon black, a carcinogen and endocrine disruptor. (It’s often written on labels Black Number 2, color index code 77266.) To help you make the best decision based on what factors are important to you, we’ve created a comprehensive guide to the best eyeliner pencils based on reviews, testing, ingredients, cost and longevity.

