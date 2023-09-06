If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
17 Best Eyeliner Pencils: From Everyday, to Formal, to Cosplay
Liquid eyeliners may be all the rage for their ability to create knife-like cat eyes, but nothing can replace old-fashioned eyeliner pencils. They’re forgiving if you make a mistake and essential if you need to waterline or tightline — that is, apply liner to the lower and upper water lines around your eye. Plus, a pencil is versatile enough to create a wing or a smoky eye, making it an essential tool in your makeup bag.
Regardless of how you choose to use your eyeliner pencil, there are a few things you should know before purchasing. First, some pencils are better for wings and others are better for smudging. Second, the ingredients matter. Oil-based formulas are great for blending and smudging, but not for staying all day long. Waterproof and non-budge formulas have the best staying power, but don’t work as well for blending. Across both categories, many pencil eyeliners have high toxicity ratings because they contain carbon black, a carcinogen and endocrine disruptor. (It’s often written on labels Black Number 2, color index code 77266.) To help you make the best decision based on what factors are important to you, we’ve created a comprehensive guide to the best eyeliner pencils based on reviews, testing, ingredients, cost and longevity.
Finding the Best Eyeliner Pencils: A Buyer’s Guide
“The whole reason to use eyeliner is to draw attention to your beautiful eyes and enhance them,” says celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick. “You can also use eyeliner to change the shape of your eye or create different effects.” So, based on your makeup goals and main concerns, how do you narrow down your options when it comes to eyeliner pencils? It’s easy to purchase any eyeliner pencil without much research and be moderately satisfied, but finding a go-to, trustworthy product takes a little more digging. If staying power is your main concern, for instance, focus your efforts on waterproof formulas that don’t budge once they dry. If you want a versatile, smudgy formula, opt for an oil-based liner that advertises its blendability. And if you have sensitive skin, a “clean formula” without potential toxins or allergens is a smart pick. Below, take a look at the most important factors to consider before selecting an eyeliner pencil.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyeliner Pencil
Staying PowerThe staying power of eyeliner pencils varies dramatically depending on the formula. Gel-based and waterproof liners tend to last the longest and smudge the least, while cream-based liners have a medium staying power and easy blendability. Kohl or kajal eyeliner pencils don’t always have the longest staying power, but are very easy to apply and offer rich pigments.
IngredientsWhile a long-lasting eyeliner means you won’t have to reapply as often or worry about smudging, these formulas often have more irritating or potentially toxic ingredients. If you have sensitive eyes, look out for ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, carbon black (often listed as Black No. 2) and aluminum powder.
Application DeviceThere are two main types of eyeliner pencils: wooden pencils and mechanical pencils. Wooden pencils are traditional and usually have the most product. They can also be sharpened to a very fine point. Mechanical pencils can also be sharpened, but don’t often reach as fine of a point because the formula tends to be creamier.
TypePencil eyeliners typically have formulas that are gel-based, cream-based, or kajal/kohl-based. A gel-based pencil has a semi-solid formula that stays put, while a cream-based formula is great for creating a smoky eye. Kajal or kohl-based pencils create great cat eyes in the absence of liquid liners.
PriceThe least expensive eyeliner pencils sell for 99 cents, while the most expensive sell for about $45. The cost of most pencils falls between $6 and $15, which makes sense: The materials used to make most eyeliner pencils are usually not expensive. In general, we don’t think you need to spend more than $20 to get a good pencil.
What Are the Different Types of Eyeliner Pencils?
There are three main types of eyeliner pencils, each of which has different strengths.
GelA gel eyeliner pencil is one that contains a gel-based formula. Traditional gel liners come with a brush and a dipping pot, which contains a moisture-rich formula. In contrast, gel pencils are slightly drier. Why choose a pencil over a dipping pot? Gel pencils are easier to apply and stow away in a makeup bag. While they may not give you the same precision as a brush, they still offer rich pigment and great staying power.
CreamCream eyeliner pencils are usually mechanical pencils filled with a rich and smooth formula. They tend to be moisturizing and easy to blend, so they can easily create a smoky, party-ready look. Note that cream-based pencils tend to smudge more easily than gel ones.
Kohl/KajalA kohl or kajal eyeliner comes in pencil form, and the formula is soft and smooth. Kohl and kajal are typically the driest formulas of all eyeliner pencils, making them great for beginners — they don’t run and they can help you create a sharp wing (building your confidence to try a liquid liner). Note that all products advertised as “kohl” or “kajal” in look and feel don’t actually have any kohl or kajal, since these are colorants that have been banned in the US for containing high amounts of lead. These days, eyeliner pencils are made with safe kohl and kajal alternatives.
Burt’s Bees Nourishing Eyeliner
Pros
- Two everyday colors: warm brown and soft black
- Great for smoky eye
- 2/10 toxicity rating
Cons
- Not vegan
- May not work well for mature eyelids
- May smudge
Why did Burt’s Bees land above the rest? It has a smooth application, a rich pigment and a precise tip that doesn’t crumble when you sharpen it. Sustainable and natural ingredients like jojoba oil, meadowfoam seed and mango oil give it a creamy texture, while beeswax helps it last. In terms of safety, the non-irritating formula has a low toxicity rating of two out of 10. Plus, this liner is easy to find at your local pharmacy or beauty supply store — I personally always grab the warm brown color off the shelf.
However, this product may not be as well suited for mature skin as a gel-based eyeliner pencil, which provides an extra-smooth application. Some buyers wish it had longer staying power and say it smudges if touched accidentally.
Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Our most affordable pick
- Three colors: black, mink (a gray/brown), brown
- Pencil lasts
Cons
- Smudges easily
- Wears off throughout the day
- 3/10 toxicity rating
If you want the most bang for your buck, the Wet n Wild Color Icon Pencil should be calling your name. The formula is richly pigmented and has a smooth application. Plus, the pencil is long and easy to sharpen, so it will last you a long time. Many buyers also use the brown formula as a lip liner.
While Wet n Wild advertises 12-hour wear, reviewers note that it doesn’t last that long and smudges easily if you touch your eye by accident. (Others love that it smudges easily, because it helps create a dark, smoky eye.) This product has a toxicity rating of three out of 10. It does not contain carbon black.
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Vegan
- Smooth application
- Rich pigment
Cons
- May cause irritation
- May smudge
- 3/10 toxicity rating
In the mood to splurge on a really good liner? We recommend the Urban Decay 24/7 Waterproof Pencil. The soft tip glides across the eyelid for an effortless application and the vegan pigment is rich and bold. The tip is also easy to sharpen, though putting the liner in the fridge first to keep it firm is a good idea.
Since the pencil is very soft, it needs frequent re-sharpening. You’ll go through it more quickly than you would other eyeliners. In addition, some buyers complain that it wears off too soon because it’s easy to smudge depending on the color. (This liner comes in an impressive 27 colors, though not all colors get great reviews). A few reviewers with contact lenses say the product causes irritation.
This product has a toxicity rating of three out of 10. It does not contain carbon black.
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Long-Lasting Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Waterproof
- Long lasting
- Versatile
Cons
- Slight possibility of receiving a dud
- Not a lot of product
- 3/10 toxicity rating (contains carbon black)
For an affordable choice that’s available at most pharmacies and beauty supply stores, the Maybelline Tattoo Studio Eyeliner Pencil packs a punch. The formula is gel-based and waterproof, which means it lasts longer than most store eyeliners while still delivering a rich pigment. Plus, it’s versatile — use it to create a smoky eye or sharp cat eye.
However, some buyers have noticed that they occasionally receive duds in the mail when ordering from Amazon. In addition, this mechanical pencil doesn’t come with nearly as much product as wooden pencils. This product has a toxicity rating of three out of 10, primarily because it contains polyethylene glycol (PEG) and carbon black.
Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eye Liner Pencil
Pros
- Waterproof
- Smooth application
- Versatile
Cons
- No sharpener
- Difficult to sharpen
- Unknown toxicity rating
For a rich, creamy, gel-based formula that creates beautiful lines, opt for the Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Liner. The durable formula means it won’t smudge or fade during the day, and it works for both a smoky eye and a defined look.
What we don’t like: This pencil doesn’t come with a sharpener, which means you’ll have to carry around your own. The tip is also a bit difficult to sharpen, so make sure you apply very little pressure when sharpening. The toxicity rating on this product is unknown, though other Rimmel London eye products have toxicity ratings between four and eight.
NYX Epic Wear Waterproof Liner Stick
Pros
- Waterproof
- Rich pigments
- All colors get great reviews
Cons
- May cause irritation
- No sharpener
- 6/10 toxicity rating (contains carbon black)
When brands that produce excellent black eyeliner pencils dabble in other colors, they often miss the mark. But not NYX — the Epic Wear Liner Sticks all hold up to the task, making them a great choice for cosplay, Halloween or any other scenario in which you need as many eyeliner colors as you can get your hands on.
At the same time, these liners are hard to sharpen because they’re so smooth and creamy. They also do not come with a sharpener. This product has a six out of 10 toxicity rating, mainly because the dark colors contain carbon black and aluminum powder, an irritant.
NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, White
Pros
- Precise tip
- Smooth application
- Retractable tip
Cons
- Not vegan
- May fade during the day
- 6/10 toxicity rating
White eyeliner is an excellent tool in any makeup kit because it brightens the eyes and makes them appear wider — but not all white liners work well. We picked the NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil because it has a precise tip, a smooth application and a retractor (so you can twist it back down and protect it when not in use).
The downsides: If your eyes are particularly watery, you may have a hard time getting this formula to stay on your waterline. This product has a toxicity rating of six out of 10, primarily because it contains aluminum powder, a potential irritant.
Palladio Precision Eyeliner
Pros
- Long staying power
- Smooth application
- 2/10 toxicity rating
Cons
- No sharpener
- Needs frequent sharpening
- Not available at many retailers
The Palladio Precision Eyeliner is our top choice for brown pencils because it’s silicone based. Silicones are low risk for irritation and improve the staying power of eyeliners — indeed, this formula lasts up to 12 hours without fading.
Note that this product does not come with a sharpener. In addition, this product isn’t available at most brick-and-mortar stores. This product has a low toxicity rating of two out of 10.
Revlon Colorstay Eyeliner Pencil, Waterproof
Pros
- Built-in sharpener
- Long lasting
- Rich pigment
Cons
- Hard to remove
- Smudging tool falls out
- 6/10 toxicity rating (contains carbon black)
Need an eyeliner that’s going to last through tears and sweat? Try the Revlon Colorstay Eyeliner Pencil. This matte formula glides on quickly and easily, leaving a rich pigment that lasts at least 12 hours and up to 24. It also has a built-in sharpener and smudging tool.
While the staying power of this liner is impressive, it makes it hard to remove. (We recommend using micellar water or an oil-based makeup remover.) Also, the smudging tool tends to fall out of the cap. This product has a toxicity rating of six out of 10, primarily because it contains parabens and carbon black.
Covergirl Perfect Blend Eye Pencil
Pros
- Affordable
- Three colors: black, black brown, charcoal
- Smudging tool included
Cons
- Cat eye may smudge
- Liner gets liquid-y in warm weather
- 6/10 toxicity rating
Sometimes, less is more when it comes to a good smoky eye, and the Covergirl Perfect Blend Eye Pencil makes a great eyeshadow substitute. The wooden pencil is easy to sharpen so you can create a precise cat eye, while the formula is smooth and soft enough to blend out depending on your desired look.
As with most eyeliners that are good for blending, this liner smudges easily and may not hold a sharp cat eye the entire day. Be careful about storage as well — if it gets too warm, the pigment gets liquid-y. This product has a six out of 10 toxicity rating, mainly because it contains multiple parabens.
e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner, Waterproof
Pros
- Waterproof
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Lasts eight or more hours
Cons
- May smudge
- No sharpener
- 4/10 toxicity rating (contains carbon black)
The lower waterline is one of the trickiest areas to apply liner because it’s sensitive and, well, watery. While no eyeliner is perfect for the task, the e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner has the best odds. It has a smooth application thanks to its creamy formula, and the waterproof ingredients give it a staying power of at least eight hours. We also love that it’s vegan and cruelty-free.
However, some buyers note that it smudges easily depending on your other eye makeup, skin products and how watery your waterline gets. This product has a toxicity rating of four out of 10, mainly because it contains carbon black.
Physician’s Formula Eye Definer Automatic Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
- Precise tip
- Creamy-smooth application
Cons
- Hard to apply if eyes water
- May cause irritation depending on your sensitivity level
- Unknown toxicity rating
Tightlining, when you apply eyeliner to the upper inside line of your eye, is a difficult task that often irritates the eyes. So, a precise, low-irritation eyeliner is important to have on hand. The Physician’s Formula Eye Definer is dermatologist-tested for this reason. Plus, it has a precise tip with a creamy formula to make the application process as smooth as possible.
While most reviewers agree that the formula works well on sensitive eyes, a few still developed irritation. Others note that it isn’t the easiest to apply if your eyes are watery. This product does not yet have a toxicity rating, though most Physicians Formula eye products have a rating between three and five out of 10.
Honest Beauty Vibeliner Pencil Eyeliner
Pros
- Three colors: gold, black, bronze
- Easily blends and smudges
- EWG verified
Cons
- Gold and bronze don’t work as well
- Difficult to sharpen
- May smudge
If sensitivity is your primary concern, we recommend the Honest Beauty Vibeliner Pencil. It’s EWG verified, meaning it contains no harmful chemicals or potential carcinogens. We love the creamy-smooth formula and its ability to blend and smudge to create a simple smoky eye. And since it’s a pencil, you can sharpen it to a precise point.
However, some reviewers find that the pencil tip breaks off during sharpening. We also noticed that the product didn’t have the longevity of the Burt’s Bees Eyeliner, a similar contender. Bear in mind that this liner contains macadamia nut oil — so if you have an allergy to nuts, consider a different product.
W3LL PEOPLE Fresh Lines Eye Pencil, Black
Pros
- EWG verified
- Smooth application
- Blends easily
Cons
- Smudges easily
- Not long lasting
- Tip may break when sharpening
“Clean” formulas — ones that are free of parabens, sulfates, carbon black and other potential irritants and toxins — often get a bad rap for not performing well. Indeed, the W3LL PEOPLE Fresh Lines Eye Pencil is one of those clean products that doesn’t last as long as waterproof formulas, but we think it’s still an excellent product. The smooth, moisturizing formula glides onto the eyelid and the waterline and blends easily. We also love that it doesn’t contain nut oils, which can cause a reaction in people with nut allergies.
Of course, this product smudges easily and may not last a full 12 hours. It also isn’t available on Amazon, and some reviewers mention that the tip breaks easily when sharpening. (Refrigeration might help here.)
Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Waterproof Mechanical Black
Pros
- Waterproof
- Creamy and smudgeable for first few minutes
- 2/10 toxicity rating
Cons
- Not as dark black as other liners
- May smudge if applied over makeup
- Colors other than black don’t work as well
If you have oily skin, finding an eyeliner that doesn’t streak, smudge or fade is a challenge. We recommend a waterproof, long-lasting, oil-free formula like the Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner for the task. It’s creamy and smudgeable in the first few minutes after application, but then stays put for at least 10 hours.
However, many buyers wish the black color had a richer pigmentation. Others note that it may smudge depending on your skincare and other makeup products applied underneath it. This product has a low toxicity rating of two out of 10.
Jane Iredale Eye Pencil
Pros
- Doesn’t tug on skin
- Rich pigment
- Hydrating
Cons
- Expensive
- May smudge
- 3/10 toxicity rating
If you have aging eyes that make it difficult to apply eyeliner, opt for a creamy, rich formula that spreads easily across the skin. The Jane Iredale Eye Pencil is the one we’d pick for this job, because the conditioning formula is soft and forgiving. It glides across eyelids, doesn’t pull on the skin and supplies a rich pigment.
At $20, the Jane Iredale Pencil is one of our most expensive recommendations (though many reviewers believe it’s worth the splurge.) Since it’s so creamy, it may smudge during the day. This product has a toxicity rating of three out of 10.
Gabriel Cosmetics Classic Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Smooth application
- Hydrating
Cons
- May smudge
- May fade
- 3/10 toxicity rating
While most buyers prefer that their cosmetics are vegan, many products miss the mark. Fortunately, the Gabriel Cosmetics Classic Eyeliner is both vegan and cruelty-free, and it works as well as other eyeliners in this price range. The application is smooth, and the formula contains hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil and vegan waxes.
As with most liners that are not waterproof, this one may smudge depending on the skincare and makeup products you apply beneath it. It also tends to fade throughout the day. This product has a toxicity rating of three out of 10.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Which eyeliner pencil does not smudge?
A:A waterproof eyeliner pencil is your best bet if you don’t want to worry about smudging.
-
Q: Should I use pencil or liquid eyeliner?
A:That’s up to you! But we’ve got some quick tips: If you’re a beginner, try a pencil first. It’s easier to clean up any mistakes. If you’re craving Taylor Swift’s signature cat eye, opt for liquid. And if you want something versatile that you can blend out or form into a point, try a gel-based liner.
-
Q: What is the best eyeliner pencil for beginners?
A:Nearly all pencils are beginner-friendly because they aren’t liquid and don’t dry quickly — so it’s easy to fix accidental smudges. Still, we’d pick the Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil for beginners because it’s so inexpensive. (If you don’t like it and discover that you prefer a different type of eyeliner, it will only cost you 99 cents.)
-
Q: How much do eyeliner pencils cost?
A:Most eyeliner pencils cost between $6 and $20.
