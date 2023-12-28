While it usually takes a few purchases to find the perfect product, this guide will hopefully reduce the risk that you buy a product you don’t love.

However, these “best overall” options may not be right for you if you have particular goals in mind. If you prefer a clean formula, for instance, your best bet is to try an eyeliner from Burt’s Bees, Honest Beauty or Almay. Bear in mind that non-toxic formulas tend to smudge and don’t have the same staying power as waterproof formulas. And if you prefer brown instead of black, try Physician’s Formula, Burt’s Bees or Maybelline EyeStudio.

There are many excellent drugstore eyeliners on the market, but three products stand out: the NYX Epic Ink Vegan Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, the Heroine Make by KissMe Long Stay Sharp Gel Eyeliner and the NYX Retractable Long-Lasting Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil. Each of these eyeliners performed well in product testing by makeup artists, and they all get excellent and extensive reviews.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Eyeliner

When shopping for drugstore eyeliners, we recommend keeping the following five factors in mind.

Skin Type

Your skin type (dry, oily, combination, mature) will help you determine the right eyeliner for you. Dry skin will work with just about any eyeliner because it holds onto the product well. In contrast, a non-oil based liner (such as a gel or waterproof liquid formula) will work better on oily and combination skin. Mature skin fares well with gels and pencils, which blend more easily and don’t skip over fine lines and wrinkles.

Reviews

Product reviews will tell you a great deal about an eyeliner’s application and longevity. We suggest reading the worst reviews first so you can see whether buyers deal with similar issues. We also recommend reading the most recent reviews, which will tell you whether the brand altered the formulation. You don’t have to read everything — this guide expedites the process! — but getting the most up-to-date information on your potential liner is important.

Ingredients

If you have sensitive eyes, we recommend knowing a few “clean” beauty brands off the top of your head, such as Burt’s Bees, Honest Beauty and Almay. We also recommend watching out for these potentially irritating ingredients: parabens, phthalates, fragrances, preservatives and Black No. 2 (color index number 77266).

Unfortunately, irritation is always a risk, regardless of ingredients. So, we suggest that you perform a patch test before applying eyeliner, especially if you tend to react to products. To do: Draw a line of eyeliner on the inside of your wrist and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then clean off the liner. Repeat the patch test twice daily for seven to 10 days to make sure you don’t build up a reaction.

Desired Look

How you want to wear your eyeliner will give you a great idea of which products work best. If you love a sophisticated, simple and clean cat eye, liquid eyeliner is the way to go. If you want an easy, everyday look without the hassle of liquid liners, a gel or gel cream is an excellent alternative. And lastly, a pencil is the ideal tool for a smokey eye.

Price

Fortunately, drugstore eyeliners are always at affordable price points. You likely won’t have to spend more than $15 on your liner (whether it’s gel, pen or liquid), and you may spend as little as $5. Prices will vary depending on the location and retailer, so if you are a particularly savvy buyer, compare prices from store to store before you make a purchase.