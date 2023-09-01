Cancel OK
The 10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here! It may be the last “official” weekend of summer, but that doesn’t mean we need to surrender to summertime sadness! After all, there’s so much goodness left in the year to come: leaf peeping, turkey carving, the twinkle of holiday lights… well, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. But Labor Day is really the start of all that fun, as well as a celebration of all the summer had to offer! And along with that celebration, there are usually a ton of savings to be had across retailers knowing many are ready to refresh and rejuvenate for the new season.

Speaking of refreshing and rejuvenating — that’s something both your beauty collection and your wardrobe can use every once in awhile! And this time of mass savings and seasonal transitions is the perfect opportunity to do it. We collected the five best beauty deals and five best fashion deals on Amazon this weekend, so you can save big while adding a ton to the season to come!

Beauty

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer

Neutrogena Sunscreen For Dry Skin
Neutrogena
This moisturizer and broad spectrum sunscreen provides all-day hydration and skin protection for softer, healthier skin.
$26.79On Sale: $13.89You Save 48%
See it!

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set - Sulfate and Paraben Free Treatment for Men and Women - Hair Thickening Volumizing Products to Help Boost Thinning Hair with Added Keratin
BELLISSO
This set has been specially formulated to help achieve the appearance of thicker hair, adding volume strand by strand.
$39.99On Sale: $26.99You Save 33%
See it!

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness, Under Eye Cream for Wrinkles and Bags, Anti Aging Eye Cream helps Improve Dryness; for Sensitive Skin - Rosehip and Hibiscus Botanicals - 1.7 oz - Made in USA
LilyAna Naturals
This popular eye cream, almost half off right now, deeply hydrates the skin around the eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles, making for a lighter, brighter you.
$29.99On Sale: $16.55You Save 45%
See it!

Terez & Honor Eyebrow Growth Serum

Eyebrow Growth Serum - Natural Eyebrow Serum and Enhancer for Thicker Brows and Grow Bows Faster, Longer, Fuller - 5mL
TEREZ & HONOR
This serum was created to magnify, prime, and strengthen eyebrow hairs, providing extra volume for fuller, thicker brows.
$32.99On Sale: $22.39You Save 32%
See it!

C CARE Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil

C CARE Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil - Extra Large 2.5 oz bottle - Moisturizes and Strengthens Nails and Cuticles - Dropper & Brush included
C CARE
If your cuticles are bone-dry after this hot summer, give them a little TLC with this ‘ELLE’-recommended cuticle oil.
$12.99On Sale: $5.59You Save 57%
See it!

Fashion

Beaully Womens Brushed Plaid Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt

AMAZON
Beaully
Prep your fall wardrobe with this beautiful layering piece from Beaully! It comes in a variety of autumnal colorways, but we particularly like this one in khaki-grey plaid.
$42.89On Sale: $27.91You Save 35%
See it!

Anrabess Womens Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women's Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses T-Shirt Dress A222hei-XL
ANRABESS
This maxi is a great transitional summer-to-fall outfit starter, perfect solo on sunny days and paired with a denim jacket on crisper nights.
$52.99On Sale: $30.59You Save 42%
See it!

Sojos Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Womens Mens 70s Vintage Double Bridge Sun Glasses SJ2174, Brown Tortoise/Brown
SOJOS
Autumnal colors always scream the ’70s, so marry the style of the two with these fall-brown aviators, perfect for pairing with any ‘fit.
$26.99On Sale: $12.74You Save 53%
See it!

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer, Desert Sage, X-Large
The Drop
Capitalize on the blazer trend with this stylish longline blazer from The Drop, now available for a stellar 65% off!
$74.90On Sale: $26.22You Save 65%
See it!

Prettygarden Women's Open Front Cardigan Sweater

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Open Front Cardigan Sweaters Fashion Button Down Cable Knit Chunky Outwear Coats (Beige,X-Large)
PRETTYGARDEN
Cozy up for cooler days without breaking the bank thanks to this adorable knit cardigan from Prettygarden! Snag it in rust brown for a particular fall-ready look.
$50.99On Sale: $32.99You Save 35%
See it!

