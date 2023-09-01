Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Labor Day weekend is here! It may be the last “official” weekend of summer, but that doesn’t mean we need to surrender to summertime sadness! After all, there’s so much goodness left in the year to come: leaf peeping, turkey carving, the twinkle of holiday lights… well, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. But Labor Day is really the start of all that fun, as well as a celebration of all the summer had to offer! And along with that celebration, there are usually a ton of savings to be had across retailers knowing many are ready to refresh and rejuvenate for the new season.

Speaking of refreshing and rejuvenating — that’s something both your beauty collection and your wardrobe can use every once in awhile! And this time of mass savings and seasonal transitions is the perfect opportunity to do it. We collected the five best beauty deals and five best fashion deals on Amazon this weekend, so you can save big while adding a ton to the season to come!

Beauty

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer This moisturizer and broad spectrum sunscreen provides all-day hydration and skin protection for softer, healthier skin. $26.79 On Sale: $13.89 You Save 48% See it!

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set This set has been specially formulated to help achieve the appearance of thicker hair, adding volume strand by strand. $39.99 On Sale: $26.99 You Save 33% See it!

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness This popular eye cream, almost half off right now, deeply hydrates the skin around the eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles, making for a lighter, brighter you. $29.99 On Sale: $16.55 You Save 45% See it!

Terez & Honor Eyebrow Growth Serum This serum was created to magnify, prime, and strengthen eyebrow hairs, providing extra volume for fuller, thicker brows. $32.99 On Sale: $22.39 You Save 32% See it!

C CARE Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil If your cuticles are bone-dry after this hot summer, give them a little TLC with this ‘ELLE’-recommended cuticle oil. $12.99 On Sale: $5.59 You Save 57% See it!

Fashion

Beaully Womens Brushed Plaid Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt Prep your fall wardrobe with this beautiful layering piece from Beaully! It comes in a variety of autumnal colorways, but we particularly like this one in khaki-grey plaid. $42.89 On Sale: $27.91 You Save 35% See it!

Anrabess Womens Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress This maxi is a great transitional summer-to-fall outfit starter, perfect solo on sunny days and paired with a denim jacket on crisper nights. $52.99 On Sale: $30.59 You Save 42% See it!

Sojos Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Autumnal colors always scream the ’70s, so marry the style of the two with these fall-brown aviators, perfect for pairing with any ‘fit. $26.99 On Sale: $12.74 You Save 53% See it!

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer Capitalize on the blazer trend with this stylish longline blazer from The Drop, now available for a stellar 65% off! $74.90 On Sale: $26.22 You Save 65% See it!

Prettygarden Women's Open Front Cardigan Sweater Cozy up for cooler days without breaking the bank thanks to this adorable knit cardigan from Prettygarden! Snag it in rust brown for a particular fall-ready look. $50.99 On Sale: $32.99 You Save 35% See it!

