It may be the end of summer, but even the close of the sunny season comes with some benefits. Namely, Labor Day weekend sales! Along with (hopefully) a day off, you’ll also be able to score sweet savings across the internet on big brands and fan favorites — especially where beauty is concerned.

We gathered the 15 best early sales on beauty items on Amazon, from viral heavy-hitters to essential skincare solutions. It’s a great time to take advantage of the discounts and stock up before winter… so keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum This social media-famous serum is formulated with 93.6% snail secretion filtrate to repair and rejuvenate skin from dryness and aging, reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin. $25 On Sale: $16.42 You Save 34% See it!

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil If your hair needs a little end-of-summer TLC, trust this biotin-infused oil. It can easily be incorporated into your everyday hair routine to prevent damage for strong and lustrous hair — and the lovely fresh scent is a great bonus! $9.99 On Sale: $8.87 You Save 11% See it!

Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes, Twin Pack Remove 99.3% of stubborn makeup and traces of the elements from your skin with a single towelette of this makeup remover from Neutrogena. They’re even gentle enough to use around eyes! $13.69 On Sale: $10.27 You Save 25% See it!

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Say ‘so long’ to flyaways with this handy hair wax stick! Rich in castor oil, the still will effectively smooth hair frizz, edges, you name it — all in service of the perfect ‘do. $14.99 On Sale: $8.99 You Save 40% See it!

Differin Acne Treatment Gel Previously only available with a prescription, this acne treatment gel will banish stubborn spots with daily use; studies show up to 87% reduction in acne breakouts after 12 weeks and continual improvement after longer and longer use. $14.99 On Sale: $8.99 You Save 40% See it!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream CeraVe knows skin, and this moisturizing cream is a perfect example of their extensive expertise. With hyaluronic acid, ceramides and MVE technology, it provides 24-hour hydration that leaves skin feeling smooth, not sticky. $19.49 On Sale: $15.99 You Save 18% See it!

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, 3-Pack Fellas shave their faces all the time — why not take advantage of the ease of a razor too? These dainty derma-planing tools from Schick are perfect for quick touch ups and shapings, helping keep eyebrows, peach fuzz, and yes, even ‘stache hair in check! $7.49 On Sale: $5.94 You Save 21% See it!

Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation with SPF 15 Create a flawless look with this oil- and fragrance-free foundation that will stick around for up to 24 hours. It’s transfer-resistant, waterproof and even has SPF 15 for skin protection. $15.99 On Sale: $9.90 You Save 38% See it!

CeraVe Retinol Serum If you’d like to clear up acne marks and dark spots after banishing pimples to the great beyond with the above products, this retinol serum is your answer. It’ll help skin look smoother, more even-toned and visibly reduce the appearance of acne scars and pigmentation. $21.99 On Sale: $14.05 You Save 36% See it!

Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse Give your hair a ‘lotta body’ with some foaming curl mousse, adding volume and shine along with the goodness of coconut and shea oil. $7.99 On Sale: $3.98 You Save 50% See it!

Beetles No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set Give yourself an at-home mani-pedi with salon-style staying power thanks to this base-and-top-coat duo. The flexible top coat avoids chips and smudges, and the base coat helps deliver up to 21 days (or more!) of lasting shine. $9.99 On Sale: $6.39 You Save 36% See it!

KeyConcepts Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches for Face, 120 Pack Pimple patches are a lifesaver for quickly curbing burgeoning spots, so stock up now and grab 120 patches for less than $8! $12.99 On Sale: $7.87 You Save 39% See it!

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil The no. 1 seller on Amazon in body oils, this dermatologist-recommended brand helps smooth stretch marks, fade scars and dark spots, and maintain healthy-looking skin. $13.59 On Sale: $9.99 You Save 26% See it!

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara This viral mascara from Maybelline is a steal for under $10! It’s infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full and lightweight lashes that won’t flake or smudge. $12.99 On Sale: $9.97 You Save 23% Get it

Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner After all your skincare, some simple soothing may be just the ticket. This mild face toner will do just that, along with hydrating and balancing, as well as prepping skin for makeup when you’re ready to face the day. $23 On Sale: $19.90 You Save 13% See it!

