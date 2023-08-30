Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It may be the end of summer, but even the close of the sunny season comes with some benefits. Namely, Labor Day weekend sales! Along with (hopefully) a day off, you’ll also be able to score sweet savings across the internet on big brands and fan favorites — especially where beauty is concerned.
We gathered the 15 best early sales on beauty items on Amazon, from viral heavy-hitters to essential skincare solutions. It’s a great time to take advantage of the discounts and stock up before winter… so keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!
If your hair needs a little end-of-summer TLC, trust this biotin-infused oil. It can easily be incorporated into your everyday hair routine to prevent damage for strong and lustrous hair — and the lovely fresh scent is a great bonus!
Previously only available with a prescription, this acne treatment gel will banish stubborn spots with daily use; studies show up to 87% reduction in acne breakouts after 12 weeks and continual improvement after longer and longer use.
CeraVe knows skin, and this moisturizing cream is a perfect example of their extensive expertise. With hyaluronic acid, ceramides and MVE technology, it provides 24-hour hydration that leaves skin feeling smooth, not sticky.
Fellas shave their faces all the time — why not take advantage of the ease of a razor too? These dainty derma-planing tools from Schick are perfect for quick touch ups and shapings, helping keep eyebrows, peach fuzz, and yes, even ‘stache hair in check!
If you’d like to clear up acne marks and dark spots after banishing pimples to the great beyond with the above products, this retinol serum is your answer. It’ll help skin look smoother, more even-toned and visibly reduce the appearance of acne scars and pigmentation.
Give yourself an at-home mani-pedi with salon-style staying power thanks to this base-and-top-coat duo. The flexible top coat avoids chips and smudges, and the base coat helps deliver up to 21 days (or more!) of lasting shine.
After all your skincare, some simple soothing may be just the ticket. This mild face toner will do just that, along with hydrating and balancing, as well as prepping skin for makeup when you’re ready to face the day.
