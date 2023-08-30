Cancel OK
The 15 Best Early Labor Day Beauty Sales Right Now on Amazon

It may be the end of summer, but even the close of the sunny season comes with some benefits. Namely, Labor Day weekend sales! Along with (hopefully) a day off, you’ll also be able to score sweet savings across the internet on big brands and fan favorites — especially where beauty is concerned.

We gathered the 15 best early sales on beauty items on Amazon, from viral heavy-hitters to essential skincare solutions. It’s a great time to take advantage of the discounts and stock up before winter… so keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz, 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull and Damaged Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, Korean Skincare
COSRX
This social media-famous serum is formulated with 93.6% snail secretion filtrate to repair and rejuvenate skin from dryness and aging, reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin.
$25On Sale: $16.42You Save 34%
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics Hair Growth Oil
Mielle Organics
If your hair needs a little end-of-summer TLC, trust this biotin-infused oil. It can easily be incorporated into your everyday hair routine to prevent damage for strong and lustrous hair — and the lovely fresh scent is a great bonus!
$9.99On Sale: $8.87You Save 11%
Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes, Twin Pack

Neutrogena Makeup Wipes
Neutrogena
Remove 99.3% of stubborn makeup and traces of the elements from your skin with a single towelette of this makeup remover from Neutrogena. They’re even gentle enough to use around eyes!
$13.69On Sale: $10.27You Save 25%
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, Wax Stick for Hair Slick Stick, Hair Wax Stick for Flyaways Hair Gel Stick Non-greasy Styling Cream for Fly Away & Edge Control Frizz Hair 2.7 Oz
Samnyte
Say ‘so long’ to flyaways with this handy hair wax stick! Rich in castor oil, the still will effectively smooth hair frizz, edges, you name it — all in service of the perfect ‘do.
$14.99On Sale: $8.99You Save 40%
Differin Acne Treatment Gel

Differin Acne Treatment Gel, 30 Day Supply, Retinoid Treatment for Face with 0.1% Adapalene, Gentle Skin Care for Acne Prone Sensitive Skin, 15g Tube (Packaging May Vary)
Differin
Previously only available with a prescription, this acne treatment gel will banish stubborn spots with daily use; studies show up to 87% reduction in acne breakouts after 12 weeks and continual improvement after longer and longer use.
$14.99On Sale: $8.99You Save 40%
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin | Body Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides | Normal | Fragrance Free | 19 Oz | Packages May Vary
CeraVe
CeraVe knows skin, and this moisturizing cream is a perfect example of their extensive expertise. With hyaluronic acid, ceramides and MVE technology, it provides 24-hour hydration that leaves skin feeling smooth, not sticky.
$19.49On Sale: $15.99You Save 18%
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, 3-Pack

Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplane Razor
Schick Hydro Silk
Fellas shave their faces all the time — why not take advantage of the ease of a razor too? These dainty derma-planing tools from Schick are perfect for quick touch ups and shapings, helping keep eyebrows, peach fuzz, and yes, even ‘stache hair in check!
$7.49On Sale: $5.94You Save 21%
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation with SPF 15

Revlon Liquid Foundation, ColorStay Face Makeup for Combination & Oily Skin, SPF 15, Longwear Medium-Full Coverage with Matte Finish, Sand Beige (180), 1.0 Oz
REVLON
Create a flawless look with this oil- and fragrance-free foundation that will stick around for up to 24 hours. It’s transfer-resistant, waterproof and even has SPF 15 for skin protection.
$15.99On Sale: $9.90You Save 38%
CeraVe Retinol Serum

CeraVe Retinol Serum
CeraVe
If you’d like to clear up acne marks and dark spots after banishing pimples to the great beyond with the above products, this retinol serum is your answer. It’ll help skin look smoother, more even-toned and visibly reduce the appearance of acne scars and pigmentation.
$21.99On Sale: $14.05You Save 36%
Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse

Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse by Lotta Body, Creates Soft Wraps, Hair Mousse for Curly Hair, Defines Curls, Anti Frizz, 7 Fl Oz
Lottabody
Give your hair a ‘lotta body’ with some foaming curl mousse, adding volume and shine along with the goodness of coconut and shea oil.
$7.99On Sale: $3.98You Save 50%
Beetles No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set

Beetles 2 Pcs 15ml No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set - Shine Finish and Long Lasting, Soak Off LED Nail Lamp Gel Base Top Coat Finish Nail Art Design Manicure Gifts for Women
beetles Gel Polish
Give yourself an at-home mani-pedi with salon-style staying power thanks to this base-and-top-coat duo. The flexible top coat avoids chips and smudges, and the base coat helps deliver up to 21 days (or more!) of lasting shine.
$9.99On Sale: $6.39You Save 36%
KeyConcepts Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches for Face, 120 Pack

KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patch
KEYCONCEPTS
Pimple patches are a lifesaver for quickly curbing burgeoning spots, so stock up now and grab 120 patches for less than $8!
$12.99On Sale: $7.87You Save 39%
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, Vitamin E, Serum for Scars & Stretchmarks, Face & Body Moisturizer, 2 oz, All Skin Types
Bio-Oil
The no. 1 seller on Amazon in body oils, this dermatologist-recommended brand helps smooth stretch marks, fade scars and dark spots, and maintain healthy-looking skin.
$13.59On Sale: $9.99You Save 26%
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula, Blackest Black, 1 Count
MAYBELLINE
This viral mascara from Maybelline is a steal for under $10! It’s infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full and lightweight lashes that won’t flake or smudge.
$12.99On Sale: $9.97You Save 23%
Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner

Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner I pH 5.5 Skin Trouble Care, Calming Skin, Refreshing, Hydrating, Purifying, Cruelty Free, Vegan for Sensitive, Combination (250ml / 8.45 fl.oz.), Korean Skincare
ANUA
After all your skincare, some simple soothing may be just the ticket. This mild face toner will do just that, along with hydrating and balancing, as well as prepping skin for makeup when you’re ready to face the day.
$23On Sale: $19.90You Save 13%
