The 7 Best Early Labor Day Home Deals Available at Walmart

By
Walmart
Walmart

Labor Day weekend is a time to kick back, relax… and take advantage of the many stellar sales on offer! This holiday weekend, there are sure to be massive deals available all over the internet — but for the homebody looking to upgrade their surroundings, Walmart is the place to go to score big savings.

We’ve collected some of the best early home deals already available at the retailer, from cleaning essentials to cozy-up necessities. Treat yourself to a little shopping therapy this Labor Day, and give your home the reinvention it deserves for fall!

For the Pet Lover, But Not Stain Lover:

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369
BISSELL Homecare Inc.
Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine, so trust the social media-favorite Little Green for all your furbaby’s little fumbles. It’ll easily clean up messes, dirt and stains from all types of surfaces.
$123.34On Sale: $89You Save 28%
See it!

For the Beauty Sleeper:

Nestl 1800 Series Deep Pocket 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Sheet

Nestl Bed Sheets Set 1800 Series Deep Pocket 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set Microfiber - Queen Gray
Nestl
Nestle into a cozy night of sleep in these double-brushed microfiber sheets, which promises softness to rival even the must luxurious 1800 thread count Egyptian and cotton bedding.
$58.99On Sale: $21.99You Save 63%
See it!

For the “Everything in its Place” Cleaner:

Youpins Double Laundry Hamper

YOUPINS Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Removable Laundry Bags Large Collapsible 2 Dividers Dirty Clothes Basket with Handles for Bedroom Laundry Room Closet Bathroom College Dark Gray
YOUPINS
This hamper’s double compartment interior means you finally can easily sort colors from whites or linens from clothing without having to wrestle with a mountain of fabrics at the washing machine.
$60On Sale: $29.99You Save 50%
See it!

For the High Flyer:

Travelhouse 3-Piece Hard Shell Luggage Set

Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set Hardshell Lightweight Suitcase with TSA Lock Spinner Wheels.(Light Purple)
Travelhouse
Three pieces of rolling, hard shell luggage for $100? That’s an incredible steal! This set from Travelhouse includes a 20′ bag, 24′ bag and 28′ bag, perfect to suit any travel needs.
$129.99On Sale: $95.99You Save 26%
Get it

For the Dirt-and-Dust Buster:

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum

Shark Navigator® Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum ZU60
SharkNinja
Even beyond stains with the Little Green, keep up after your pets’ messes with this pet-focused Shark Navigator vacuum. It’s specially designed to suck up all sorts of pet hair and allergens for an incredible, whole-home clean.
$279On Sale: $164You Save 41%
See it!

For the Smoothie Savant:

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender White Icing by Drew Barrymore
Made by Gather
Power versatility and sophistication all in one. The Beautiful High Performance Blender features a provides a powerful motor and seven functions for crushing ice and blending fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables in seconds.
$66On Sale: $39.96You Save 39%
See it!

For the Home Decorator:

Homfa Rustic Console Table with Storage Shelves & Drawers

Homfa Console Table with Drawers Rustic Hallway Table with Storage Shelves Narrow Sofa Entryway Table for Living Room Rustic Brown
Homfa
This eye-catching console table is the perfect piece for any shabby-chic home set-up. Best of all, it has plenty of storage, so you’ll have a place for everything you want to display — and even things you want to keep tucked away.
$215.99On Sale: $97.99You Save 55%
See it!

