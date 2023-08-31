The 7 Best Early Labor Day Home Deals Available at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Labor Day weekend is a time to kick back, relax… and take advantage of the many stellar sales on offer! This holiday weekend, there are sure to be massive deals available all over the internet — but for the homebody looking to upgrade their surroundings, Walmart is the place to go to score big savings.

We’ve collected some of the best early home deals already available at the retailer, from cleaning essentials to cozy-up necessities. Treat yourself to a little shopping therapy this Labor Day, and give your home the reinvention it deserves for fall!

For the Pet Lover, But Not Stain Lover:

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine, so trust the social media-favorite Little Green for all your furbaby’s little fumbles. It’ll easily clean up messes, dirt and stains from all types of surfaces. $123.34 On Sale: $89 You Save 28% See it!

For the Beauty Sleeper:

Nestl 1800 Series Deep Pocket 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Sheet Nestle into a cozy night of sleep in these double-brushed microfiber sheets, which promises softness to rival even the must luxurious 1800 thread count Egyptian and cotton bedding. $58.99 On Sale: $21.99 You Save 63% See it!

For the “Everything in its Place” Cleaner:

Youpins Double Laundry Hamper This hamper’s double compartment interior means you finally can easily sort colors from whites or linens from clothing without having to wrestle with a mountain of fabrics at the washing machine. $60 On Sale: $29.99 You Save 50% See it!

For the High Flyer:

Travelhouse 3-Piece Hard Shell Luggage Set Three pieces of rolling, hard shell luggage for $100? That’s an incredible steal! This set from Travelhouse includes a 20′ bag, 24′ bag and 28′ bag, perfect to suit any travel needs. $129.99 On Sale: $95.99 You Save 26% Get it

For the Dirt-and-Dust Buster:

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum Even beyond stains with the Little Green, keep up after your pets’ messes with this pet-focused Shark Navigator vacuum. It’s specially designed to suck up all sorts of pet hair and allergens for an incredible, whole-home clean. $279 On Sale: $164 You Save 41% See it!

For the Smoothie Savant:

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender Power versatility and sophistication all in one. The Beautiful High Performance Blender features a provides a powerful motor and seven functions for crushing ice and blending fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables in seconds. $66 On Sale: $39.96 You Save 39% See it!

For the Home Decorator:

Homfa Rustic Console Table with Storage Shelves & Drawers This eye-catching console table is the perfect piece for any shabby-chic home set-up. Best of all, it has plenty of storage, so you’ll have a place for everything you want to display — and even things you want to keep tucked away. $215.99 On Sale: $97.99 You Save 55% See it!

Not done shopping yet?

