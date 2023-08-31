The 7 Best Early Labor Day Home Deals Available at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Labor Day weekend is a time to kick back, relax… and take advantage of the many stellar sales on offer! This holiday weekend, there are sure to be massive deals available all over the internet — but for the homebody looking to upgrade their surroundings, Walmart is the place to go to score big savings.
We’ve collected some of the best early home deals already available at the retailer, from cleaning essentials to cozy-up necessities. Treat yourself to a little shopping therapy this Labor Day, and give your home the reinvention it deserves for fall!
For the Pet Lover, But Not Stain Lover:
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
For the Beauty Sleeper:
Nestl 1800 Series Deep Pocket 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Sheet
For the “Everything in its Place” Cleaner:
Youpins Double Laundry Hamper
For the High Flyer:
Travelhouse 3-Piece Hard Shell Luggage Set
For the Dirt-and-Dust Buster:
Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum
For the Smoothie Savant:
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender
For the Home Decorator:
Homfa Rustic Console Table with Storage Shelves & Drawers
Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite deals below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!