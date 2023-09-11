Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Neutral colors often reflect what we love most about the fall. From muted red, yellow and green shades inspired by color-changing leaves, to pumpkin spice lattes and rust-colored sunsets, the autumn aesthetic is always inspiring Us to take stock of our wardrobes.
Since summer is known for all things bright and vibrant, neutral-colored essentials are top of mind once temperatures drop ever-so-slightly. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of fashionable neutral pieces including sweaters, leggings, joggers and lightweight jackets on Amazon — all available to shop now! Read on for more details, and prepare to nail the new-season assignment.
Lightweight Jackets
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweet Barbiecore pink was all the rage this spring and summer, but a more subtle shade of pink reigns supreme during fall. This casual corduroy jacket is the ultimate statement piece.
2. We Also Love: You must be seen in basil green! Carhartt’s Crawford Bomber Jacket will fit like a glove.
3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re into oversized looks, this beige quilted jacket will rake in tons of compliments.
4. Bonus: We know red is one of this season’s hottest hues, so this fuzzy jacket in a wine-inspired hue will help you stay warm and on-trend this fall.
Cargo Pants
5. Our Absolute Favorite: Add these cargo pants to your cart if you want a pair which will work for any occasion.
6. We Also Love: Few things are more annoying than putting on pants and realizing the pockets aren’t functional. Luckily, these high-waisted cargos feature six pockets you can actually use!
7. We Can’t Forget: Calling all casual cuties! This fall, you’ll be living your coziest life courtesy of these comfy joggers.
8. Bonus: If you’re ready to build an outfit around your brand-new autumn sneakers, these loose cargo pants are a must.
Leggings
9. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re headed to the yoga studio or a fall brunch with friends, these flare leggings will help you do so in style.
10. We Also Love: Get ready to mix and match your autumn essentials with these chocolate leggings in your lineup.
11. We Can’t Forget: Throw on these raspberry leggings the next time you’re prepping for a hot girl walk.
12. Bonus: Fall and apple cider go hand in hand. Combine one of this season’s go-to drinks (we still love you, pumpkin spice) with these cider-colored leggings.
Long-Sleeve Sweaters
13. Our Absolute Favorite: We can picture it now: you posing alongside your bestie while pumpkin-picking in this adorable mustard yellow chunky knit.
14. We Also Love: A cute reinforced seam elevates this rust-colored sweater from a basic essential to a statement piece.
15. We Can’t Forget: Bring all the drama with this batwing turtleneck. You can snag it in 31 shades, including fall-friendly neutral hues like olive, rust, camel and auburn.
16. Bonus: Pull this lightweight knit sweater out to stay warm and cozy without irritation from itchy fabric!
17. Extra: This brown cardigan is the quintessential transitional piece. You can wear it over your denim shorts when the summer sun continues to bring the heat, or layer it with your favorite long-sleeve blouse on cooler days.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!