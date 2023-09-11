Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Neutral colors often reflect what we love most about the fall. From muted red, yellow and green shades inspired by color-changing leaves, to pumpkin spice lattes and rust-colored sunsets, the autumn aesthetic is always inspiring Us to take stock of our wardrobes.

Since summer is known for all things bright and vibrant, neutral-colored essentials are top of mind once temperatures drop ever-so-slightly. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of fashionable neutral pieces including sweaters, leggings, joggers and lightweight jackets on Amazon — all available to shop now! Read on for more details, and prepare to nail the new-season assignment.

Lightweight Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweet Barbiecore pink was all the rage this spring and summer, but a more subtle shade of pink reigns supreme during fall. This casual corduroy jacket is the ultimate statement piece.

2. We Also Love: You must be seen in basil green! Carhartt’s Crawford Bomber Jacket will fit like a glove.

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re into oversized looks, this beige quilted jacket will rake in tons of compliments.

4. Bonus: We know red is one of this season’s hottest hues, so this fuzzy jacket in a wine-inspired hue will help you stay warm and on-trend this fall.

Cargo Pants

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Add these cargo pants to your cart if you want a pair which will work for any occasion.

6. We Also Love: Few things are more annoying than putting on pants and realizing the pockets aren’t functional. Luckily, these high-waisted cargos feature six pockets you can actually use!

7. We Can’t Forget: Calling all casual cuties! This fall, you’ll be living your coziest life courtesy of these comfy joggers.

8. Bonus: If you’re ready to build an outfit around your brand-new autumn sneakers, these loose cargo pants are a must.

Leggings

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re headed to the yoga studio or a fall brunch with friends, these flare leggings will help you do so in style.

10. We Also Love: Get ready to mix and match your autumn essentials with these chocolate leggings in your lineup.

11. We Can’t Forget: Throw on these raspberry leggings the next time you’re prepping for a hot girl walk.

12. Bonus: Fall and apple cider go hand in hand. Combine one of this season’s go-to drinks (we still love you, pumpkin spice) with these cider-colored leggings.

Long-Sleeve Sweaters

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We can picture it now: you posing alongside your bestie while pumpkin-picking in this adorable mustard yellow chunky knit.

14. We Also Love: A cute reinforced seam elevates this rust-colored sweater from a basic essential to a statement piece.

15. We Can’t Forget: Bring all the drama with this batwing turtleneck. You can snag it in 31 shades, including fall-friendly neutral hues like olive, rust, camel and auburn.

16. Bonus: Pull this lightweight knit sweater out to stay warm and cozy without irritation from itchy fabric!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Extra: This brown cardigan is the quintessential transitional piece. You can wear it over your denim shorts when the summer sun continues to bring the heat, or layer it with your favorite long-sleeve blouse on cooler days.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Feeling Bloated? This Detox Tea Is a 'Wellness Elixir' — Save 29% Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feeling bloated? Feeling sluggish? Feeling… blah? Sometimes that’s the best way to describe it. It’s a clouded mix of physical and emotional woes, and it’s hard to shake off. We can try to push ourselves through a workout, […]

Related: Jessica Alba Says This Award-Winning Melting Balm ‘Saved Her Skin’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dry skin getting you down? We have a solution straight from the stars! Jessica Alba shared her skincare secret with New York Magazine — it’s the Honest Calm and Heal Melting Balm! “A lot of melting balms out […]

Related: 17 Fall Dresses for the Most Iconic Instagram Photos Ever Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The best dresses make a statement. They make us feel amazing — and most importantly, they’re perfect for photo opps. Whether you’re at a cute cafe with a neon sign, standing in front of a scenic sunset or […]