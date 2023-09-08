Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best dresses make a statement. They make us feel amazing — and most importantly, they’re perfect for photo opps. Whether you’re at a cute cafe with a neon sign, standing in front of a scenic sunset or strutting the streets of the big city, you’ll want to make sure you’re feeling like a photogenic fashionista at all times!

While summer is a great time for bright, short dresses and flowy, linen frocks, for fall, we’ll need to find a few new pieces for our wardrobe. These dresses need to be just as stylish, but a little more suited for cooler weather. Shop our 17 top picks for all budgets below — from Amazon and beyond!

Casual Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A casual dress that stands out in photos isn’t always easy to find, but an eye-catching pattern is a good place to start. The paint-like print on this Yesno maxi dress is perfect!

2. We Also Love: Boho babes will be all about this flowy Free People dress from Saks Fifth Avenue. The perfect fall florals!

3. We Can’t Forget: This tiered BTFBM dress deserves a twirling photo ASAP. Magical!

4. Bonus: If you’re into a cottagecore vibe, this square-neck Wdirara dress will capture your heart. The Multicolor Yellow colorway is so nice for fall!

Sweater Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: When the refreshing breezes start feeling more like biting winds, it’s time to turn to knits. Go for a sophisticated look with this lantern-sleeve Prettygarden dress!

6. We Also Love: We can picture it now: a photo of you in this ultra-cozy Pink Queen turtleneck dress with tall suede boots on and a PSL in your hand!

7. We Can’t Forget: Score! This Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara dress from Walmart comes with a matching cropped cardigan!

8. Bonus: If you want to highlight your figure, you could also go for something more fitted like this ribbed, mock-neck Zesica sweater dress!

Party Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Heading to a wedding or event? We have some great ideas for you, with picks for different dress codes. This whimsical Maxianever dress is perfect for semi-formal vibes!

10. We Also Love: If you’ve been invited to a black-tie affair, you’ll need something floor-length and captivating. This slinky Amanda Uprichard gown will do the trick. Grab it on sale at Saks!

11. We Can’t Forget: If you’re going for the modern influencer, less-is-more type of vibe, you’ll feel flawless in this Merokeety strapless dress!

12. Bonus: Show off your best assets with this XinFSh corset dress. The compliments will be endless!

Bold Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Text your bestie and plan a photo shoot day, because that’s what these dresses are made for. Our first pick? This colorful, fairy-like Zempertoopa mini dress!

14. We Also Love: With color-blocking and cutouts, this Wdirara dress is a dream for an #OOTD pic!

15. We Can’t Forget: You will be positively sparkling in this Allegra K sequin dress. Add it to your Target cart!

16. Bonus: If you’re open to a splurge, you absolutely need to check out this Silvia Tcherassi trumpet dress from Saks. The shape! The colors! The silk!

17. Last but Not Least: With its swirling marble design and fitted silhouette, this strapless Verdusa dress simply belonged on our list — period!

