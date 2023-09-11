Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dry skin getting you down? We have a solution straight from the stars! Jessica Alba shared her skincare secret with New York Magazine — it’s the Honest Calm and Heal Melting Balm!

“A lot of melting balms out there have petroleum and chemicals and synthetic fragrances that can clog your pores,” the actress said. “While they have a great texture, depending on your skin type, you can actually react to it. I wanted this one to work for all different types of skin — dry skin, eczema, psoriasis, anything. I just did a movie in the high deserts of New Mexico. It went from being 110 degrees to 38 degrees at the end of filming, and I was flying back and forth from home every week to be with my kids and work with my Honest team. The melting balm saved my skin during this time.”

We have to be honest with you — Alba is the founder of The Honest Company. But as far as celebrity brands go, this one lives up to the hype. Keep reading to shop this award-winning moisturizer!

Get the Honest Calm and Heal Melting Balm for just $24 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

As far as impressive accolades, Honest Calm and Heal Melting Balm earned Allure’s Best of Beauty Award in 2021. This ultra-rich cream delivers instant dewiness and long-lasting moisturization to give your skin the TLC it deserves. Recognized by the National Eczema Association, this cruelty-free balm is safe for sensitive skin. What more could you want?

Get the Honest Calm and Heal Melting Balm for just $24 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Formulated with mondo grass, hyaluronic acid, a phyto-blend and allantoin, this calming balm supports the skin’s barrier, heals cracked skin and protects from drying effects such as wind and cold weather. As we enter fall and winter, this lotion will be a lifesaver! Score one of Alba’s favorite products on sale at Amazon now.

See it! Get the Honest Calm and Heal Melting Balm for just $24 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from The Honest Company here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Loves This ‘Super Hydrating’ Lip Balm — Only $7! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sabrina Carpenter is in her world domination era. The “Nonsense” singer is currently opening for Taylor Swift on the international Eras Tour, performing for crowds of fans in sold-out stadiums. Whenever Carpenter takes the stage, she always looks […]

Related: Riley Keough Uses This Anti-Aging Eye Cream to Combat Dark Circles Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Riley Keough plays a rockstar in Daisy Jones and the Six, and she’s also the granddaughter of a real-life rockstar, Elvis Presley. But it turns out that stars are just like Us — they also deal with dark […]

Related: Shop Sofia Richie's Wedding Lipstick in Other Chic Shades Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sofia Richie and Margot Robbie are the undisputed queens of summer 2023. The blonde beauties have both cemented their status as It girls, sky-rocketing to even higher levels of fame. Richie’s star-studded wedding in the South of France […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!