Sofia Richie and Margot Robbie are the undisputed queens of summer 2023. The blonde beauties have both cemented their status as It girls, sky-rocketing to even higher levels of fame. Richie’s star-studded wedding in the South of France was essentially the American version of the Royal Wedding, featuring stunning views and stunning looks. And as both the star and producer of the Barbie movie, Robbie has helped make history with her record-breaking blockbuster. This Barbie is a Hollywood heroine!

But Richie and Robbie also have something else in common — they both wore the Chanel Rouge Coco Baume lipstick during exciting events this summer. Celebrity makeup artist applied the tinted lip balm for Richie’s wedding day and Robbie’s London Barbie premiere. As Dubroff told Vogue, “We wanted the lips to look fresh and soft, and not have a weighty lipstick feeling. Kissable lips!”

Channel these real-life Barbies with this celeb-approved Chanel lipstick!

Get the Rouge Coco Baume for just $45 at Chanel!

The Chanel Rouge Coco Baume is a hydrating lipstick which delivers buildable color. Formulated with antioxidant-rich oil, this moisturizing balm leaves lips soft and smooth. Depending on how much product you use, the finish is either sheer and shiny or opaque and radiant. Luxuriously luminous!

Although the peachy shade that both Richie and Robbie used is currently sold out (928 Pink Delight), there are six other gorgeous colors to choose from. Pink, coral, red and even a white!

Can’t decide between a lip balm and a lipstick? This Chanel Rouge Coco Baume gives you the best of both worlds! It’s the perfect day-to-night product for versatile results.

Get the perfect pout with this creamy Chanel lip balm!

