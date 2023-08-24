Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber is the ultimate trendsetter. When she dyed her hair darker and got a bob, we highly considered a chop ourselves (we just can’t pull the look off). The model’s hair always looks flawless, whether she’s rocking a slicked-back bun or effortlessly undone beach waves. And now we know the secret behind her shiny strands! No, it’s not just a celebrity hair stylist or salon treatment. It’s the Dyson Corrale Style Straightener!

In 2021, the rhode founder revealed her hair routine on her YouTube channel. During the tutorial, Bieber explained how she uses the Dyson straightener to create her wavy texture. “I’m going to turn on my iron,” she said. “Fun Dyson iron that I also got from Jen [Atkin].”

Not only is Jen Atkin is the hair stylist to the stars (including the Kardashians, the Hadids, Chrissy Teigen, J.Lo, etc.), she’s also the founder of OUAI Haircare and a Dyson ambassador. So, we trust her expert input! “Dyson obsesses over hair health,” Atkin said. “They study everything from airflow dynamics and the cellular structure of hair to types of hair damage. Their attention to detail is one of the things I love most about Dyson’s technology.”

Keep reading to shop this holy grail hair tool from Nordstrom!

Get the Dyson Corrale Style Straightener for $500 at Nordstrom!

Traditional hair tools style with too much heat, frying our strands in the process. The Dyson Corrale Style Straightener is an innovative flat iron that delivers 50% less hair breakage! It’s the only straightener designed with flexing copper plates for less heat and less damage. Plus, it’s cord-free for more freedom and versatility!

Suitable for all hair types, this device can leave your locks smooth and sleek, curly or wavy. Celebrity hair stylist Irinel de León told me that the Corrale is ideal for pin-straight strands.

Engineered with intelligent heat control, this Dyson technology responds to the specific qualities of your hair to automatically control the temperature for optimal styling results. Genius! This copper straightener also comes in a special-edition blue gift set.

Get the Dyson Corrale Style Straightener for $500 at Nordstrom!

I own the Dyson Airwrap, and I can honestly say that it is 100% worth the price. My hair has never looked healthier since switching over to this fabulous find! Another shopper was also on the fence about splurging on this Corrale Straightener: “I was hesitant to purchase due to the price. I was really surprised at how it did even better than I ever expected! My hair looks healthier — even my husband noticed the difference.”

Channel Hailey Bieber with this top-of-the-line hair tool from Nordstrom!

See it! Get the Dyson Corrale Style Straightener for $500 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Dyson here and shop all other haircare from Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: