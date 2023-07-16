Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Celeb Beauty

Recreate ‘Barbie World’ Rapper Ice Spice’s BET Awards Look With Dyson Hair Tools

By
BET Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals 260 Ice Spice
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ice Spice has been everywhere lately! The rising star rapper collaborated with Taylor Swift on the remix of “Karma” and teamed up with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World” for the new Barbie movie coming out next week. And with four first-time nominations under her belt, the New York native showed up to the BET Awards last month with a long, sleek hairstyle. While we could never pull off her signature orange color ourselves, we were eager to find out how her strands stayed so straight!

Celebrity hairstylist Kadijah Balde spilled the secret behind Ice Spice’s red-carpet look. Inspired by the “Barbie World” music video, Balde used Dyson hair tools to give Ice Spice her Barbie-esque blowout. These award-winning products keep hair healthy by curling, straightening and shaping without extreme heat. Engineered with innovative technology, these devices also retain color, moisture, shine and smoothness for luscious locks that last.

Dyson Airwrap
Nordstrom
See It!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long for just $600 at Nordstrom! Get the Dyson Airstrait Straightener for just $500 at Nordstrom!

“As a hairstylist, working with celebrities that get their hair done constantly (sometimes a couple times a day), having a tool with no heat damage is key,” Balde said. “By using the new Dyson Airstrait straightener in dry mode at 285°, I was able to straighten Ice Spice’s wig with no heat damage and achieve a sleek look without compromising the integrity of the hair. Afterwards, I used a cool shot to lock in the straight look.”

Balde continued, “I then used the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler with the firm smoothing brush attachment to brush and blow out her hair in order to proceed with additional straightening. Dyson leaves the hair bone straight and very silky on my client.”

Other celebs from Paige DeSorbo to Latto have used the Dyson Airwrap to achieve salon-style hair. And now you can shop both the Dyson Aistrait Straightener and the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler from Nordstrom!

See It!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long for just $600 at Nordstrom! Get the Dyson Airstrait Straightener for just $500 at Nordstrom!

Have you ever wished you could cut down your hair styling time in half? Well, now you can! With the Dyson Airstrait Straightener, you can dry and straighten your hair simultaneously! Using high-pressure airflow rather than extreme heat, this straightener can take your hair from wet to dry or touch up dry hair. Less damage and breakage and more shine!

See It!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long for just $600 at Nordstrom! Get the Dyson Airstrait Straightener for just $500 at Nordstrom!

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is a game-changer for glam. Featuring multiple attachments of barrels and brushes, this magical tool can curl your hair like a wand, dry your hair like a hair dryer and straighten your hair like a flat iron. You can get professional-looking blowouts from the comfort of your own home! An Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, this multi-purpose hair styler is a must-have.

Shop these celeb-approved Dyson hair tools from Nordstrom today!

See iit!Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long for just $600 at Nordstrom! Get the Dyson Airstrait Straightener for just $500 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Dyson here and shop all other haircare from Nordstrom here! 

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals

10 of the Best Celebrity-Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals

Read article
rich Hamptons mom style

15 Best Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces From Nordstrom for Chic Summer Style

Read article
face cleanser

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Beauty Deals — Starting at $9

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!