Ice Spice has been everywhere lately! The rising star rapper collaborated with Taylor Swift on the remix of “Karma” and teamed up with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World” for the new Barbie movie coming out next week. And with four first-time nominations under her belt, the New York native showed up to the BET Awards last month with a long, sleek hairstyle. While we could never pull off her signature orange color ourselves, we were eager to find out how her strands stayed so straight!

Celebrity hairstylist Kadijah Balde spilled the secret behind Ice Spice’s red-carpet look. Inspired by the “Barbie World” music video, Balde used Dyson hair tools to give Ice Spice her Barbie-esque blowout. These award-winning products keep hair healthy by curling, straightening and shaping without extreme heat. Engineered with innovative technology, these devices also retain color, moisture, shine and smoothness for luscious locks that last.

Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long for just $600 at Nordstrom! Get the Dyson Airstrait Straightener for just $500 at Nordstrom!

“As a hairstylist, working with celebrities that get their hair done constantly (sometimes a couple times a day), having a tool with no heat damage is key,” Balde said. “By using the new Dyson Airstrait straightener in dry mode at 285°, I was able to straighten Ice Spice’s wig with no heat damage and achieve a sleek look without compromising the integrity of the hair. Afterwards, I used a cool shot to lock in the straight look.”

Balde continued, “I then used the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler with the firm smoothing brush attachment to brush and blow out her hair in order to proceed with additional straightening. Dyson leaves the hair bone straight and very silky on my client.”

Other celebs from Paige DeSorbo to Latto have used the Dyson Airwrap to achieve salon-style hair. And now you can shop both the Dyson Aistrait Straightener and the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler from Nordstrom!

Have you ever wished you could cut down your hair styling time in half? Well, now you can! With the Dyson Airstrait Straightener, you can dry and straighten your hair simultaneously! Using high-pressure airflow rather than extreme heat, this straightener can take your hair from wet to dry or touch up dry hair. Less damage and breakage and more shine!

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is a game-changer for glam. Featuring multiple attachments of barrels and brushes, this magical tool can curl your hair like a wand, dry your hair like a hair dryer and straighten your hair like a flat iron. You can get professional-looking blowouts from the comfort of your own home! An Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, this multi-purpose hair styler is a must-have.

Shop these celeb-approved Dyson hair tools from Nordstrom today!

