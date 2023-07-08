Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated July 11, 2023.

Want to step up your skincare routine? Good timing! It just so happens that there are plenty of great deals on bestselling beauty right now for Amazon Prime Day!

Since there's such a wide sale selection already, we went ahead and chose some of our favorite finds. From sunscreen to serum and makeup to hair masks, these discounted products are all top-rated and editor-approved.

The Best Beauty Deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on beauty at Amazon here! Top categories include makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance — but we picked some of our essentials below.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Pucker up! This cult-classic lip mask is a favorite of celebs and customers alike. The no. 1 bestseller out of all beauty and personal care products on Amazon, this berry balm delivers a burst of moisture and antioxidants overnight (but you can also use it during the day!).

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29%

Julep Eyeshadow Stick

This Julep eyeshadow stick is the no. 1 bestseller in eyeshadows on Amazon — and for good reason! Delivering pigmented color in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes, this waterproof product comes with a built-in smudger for easy on-the-go application. Infused with vitamin C and E, this crème-to-powder formula is nourishing and gentle on your skin.

Get the Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for just $16 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

As someone with super sensitive skin, CeraVe is the only lotion I use! This dermatologist-recommended moisturizer will leave your skin feeling smooth and hydrated. Gentle but not greasy!

Get the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin for just $11 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Grande Cosmetics 2 Step Lash System Gift Set

Enhance and elongate your natural lashes with this Grande Cosmetics gift set! The kit comes with GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and Grande Mascara Conditioning Peptide Mascara.

Was $18 On Sale: $25 You Save -39%

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

Tired of waking up to tired eyes? Same! Try this hypoallergenic under-eye cream. Made with retinol and glycerin, this product targets puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles while brightening and smoothing skin.

Get the RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for just $10 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is just as crucial for your diet as it is for your skincare routine! This anti-aging serum helps brighten skin, even skin tone and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Formulated with vitamin C and E, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and jojoba oil, this serum is a plant-packed powerhouse. And there are over 139,000 glowing reviews to back it up!

Get the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for just $22 (originally $49) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner

This argan oil deep conditioner is the no. 1 bestseller in hair treatment masks on Amazon! If your strands have been feeling dry or damaged, then this mask is a must-have. This nourishing treatment will leave your hair soft, silky and hydrated.

Get the Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for just $13 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

You glow, girl! Customers compare this L'Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion to Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter or the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops. Get a luminous glow and a youthful-looking appearance with this cult-favorite makeup.

Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion for just $13 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

COSRX Acne Pimple Patches

These are my all-time favorite pimple patches! The next time a pesky blemish pops up, just apply this hydrocolloid spot treatment to the site to heal the affected area. With different size options included, you can pick the patch that works for you! As one customer gushed, "This is a miracle product — honestly, my yellow pimples are GONE in the morning."

Get the COSRX Acne Pimple Patches for just $7 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Golden Under Eye Patches

Good as gold! Treat yourself to some much-deserved self-care with these gold under-eye patches. Not only do these gels feel soothing and look luxurious, but they also reduce dark circles and puffiness. Win-win!

See it: Get the Golden Under Eye Patches for just $14 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray Two-Pack

Fun in the sun! Now that summer is finally here, stay protected from harsh UV rays with this SPF 50 from Banana Boat. This Ultra Sport sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes! Perfect for kiddos who like to splash around in the pool. Plus, you get two for the price of one!

See it: Get the Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray Two-Pack for just $13 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Latme Ice Roller

Ice, ice, baby! De-puff your face with this soothing ice roller. Pro tip: keep this in your fridge or freezer for an extra burst of coolness. This ice roller feels like a spa treatment from the comfort of your own home!

Get the Latme Ice Roller for just $9 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

