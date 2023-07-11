Cancel OK
10 of the Best Celebrity-Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals

By
amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals
Tayshia Adams/Jessica AlbaRommel Demano/BFA.com/Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is your opportunity to fill your closet, vanity and home with your most-wanted items. But it can be overwhelming! If you’re not sure which deals to add to your order, why not see what your favorite celebrities recommend?

See 10 of the best celebrity-favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals below — and remember to check out our live updates for more amazing Prime Day finds!

Tayshia Adams — Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell Set

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-tayshia-adams
Tayshia Adams at the Equinox Circle NYC Launch on May 23, 2023. Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

As seen on her storefront and IG!

Was $44On Sale: $31You Save 30%
See it!

Whitney Port — Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-whitney-port
Whitney Port at the launch of STAUD Sea swimwear in Los Angeles, CA, on May 16, 2023. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

As seen on her storefront and IG!

Was $13On Sale: $8You Save 38%
See it!

Alix Earle — Joomra Pillow Slippers

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-alix-earle
Alix Earle at the ‘Barbie’ film premiere in Los Angeles, CA on July 9, 2023. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

As seen on her storefront!

Was $40On Sale: $20You Save 50%
See it!

Miranda Kerr — Bala Bangles

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-miranda-kerr
Miranda Kerr at a Sakara and Kora Organics event in New York City on June 7, 2023. Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

As seen on her storefront!

Was $55On Sale: $44You Save 20%
See it!

Jessica Alba — nuLOOM Raleigh Farmhouse Jute Tasseled Runner Rug

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-jessica-alba
Jessica Alba attends Day 10 of American Express Presents BST in London, UK on July 9, 2023. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

As seen on her storefront!

Was $92On Sale: $52You Save 43%
See it!

Ayesha Curry — Cuisinart Food Processor

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-ayesha-curry
Ayesha Curry at the ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ premiere in Park City, Utah on January 23, 2023. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

As seen on her storefront!

Was $250On Sale: $134You Save 46%
See it!

Kyle Richards — Wiholl Two-Piece Outfit

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-kyle-richards
Kyle Richards at the NAMI WLA 2023 Mental Health Gala in Los Angeles, CA on May 12, 2023. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

As seen on one of her livestreams!

Was $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See it!

Olivia Culpo — Anten Pink Chunky Gold Earrings

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-olivia-culpo.
Olivia Culpo at the FWRD pop-up grand opening in West Hollywood, CA on June 8, 2023. Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

As seen on her Amazon page!

Was $14On Sale: $7You Save 50%
See it!

Paige DeSorbo — Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-paige-desorbo
Paige DeSorbo in New York City on February 13, 2023. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

As seen on one of her livestreams!

Was $34On Sale: $27You Save 21%
See it!

Sheana Shay — Steve Madden Skyrise Pump

amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-sheana-shay
Sheana Shay at the‘Bros’ film premiere in Los Angeles, CA on September 28, 2022. Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

As seen on one of her livestreams!

Was $130On Sale: $52You Save 60%
See it!

Looking for more? Explore all Prime Day deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!