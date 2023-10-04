Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for another round, and we couldn’t be more excited. The fall version of the Prime-exclusive sale event could end up being even better than the O.G.!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
Let’s start filling up your cart with super affordable picks under $35, shall we? There’s no need to wait for the official sale dates. The early deals have dropped!
The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $35
Best Early Prime Day Beauty and Wellness Deals Under $35
- Manuka Relief Ultra Soothing Cream — was $40, now $19!
- Dermora Foot Peel Mask — was $25, now $13!
- Hussell Hair Treatment Serum — was $28, now $21!
- Mally Beauty Evercolor Shadow Stick — was $25, now $7!
- I’m From Rice Toner — was $31, now $21!
Best Early Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals Under $35
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine — was $60, now $34.95!
- EZ Off Under-Cabinet Jar Opener — was $30, now $15!
- Miulee Corduroy Pillow Covers — was $25, now $16!
- Café Casa Milk Frother — was $25, now $20!
- Giauma Artificial Eucalyptus Wall Decor — was $36, now $30!
Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $35
- Vichyie Corduroy Shacket — was $38, now $32!
- Inicat Faux-Leather Sling Bag — was $54, now $26!
- Dream Pairs FRE High Heel Chelsea Style Ankle Bootie — was $50, now $34.99!
- Efan Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt — was $43, now $30!
- Mevecco Layered Necklace — was $21, now $14!
Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals Under $35
- Amazon Fire TV Stick — was $40, now $20!
- Amazon Echo Dot, 5th Gen — was $50, now $23!
- Intoavl 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station — was $40, now $34!
- Ring Indoor Cam, 2nd Gen — was $60, now $30!
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker — was $30, now $28!
