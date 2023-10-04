Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $35

By
amazon-prime-day-deals-under-35
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for another round, and we couldn’t be more excited. The fall version of the Prime-exclusive sale event could end up being even better than the O.G.!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

Let’s start filling up your cart with super affordable picks under $35, shall we? There’s no need to wait for the official sale dates. The early deals have dropped!

The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $35

Best Early Prime Day Beauty and Wellness Deals Under $35

amazon-prime-day-deals-under-35-beauty
Amazon
See it!

Related: Margot Robbie Once Said She Uses This $8 Baby Ointment as Lip Balm

Best Early Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals Under $35

amazon-prime-day-deals-under-35-home-kitchen
Amazon
See it!

Related: Work Out From Home With This State-of-the-Art Treadmill — On Sale for $1,000 Off!

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $35

amazon-prime-day-deals-under-35-boots
Amazon
See it!

Related: I’m Channeling My Inner Elle Woods With This Color-Block Wrap Dress for Fall

Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals Under $35

amazon-prime-day-deals-under-35-tech
Amazon

Related: Score This Hands-Free Back and Neck Massage Pillow on Sale for 50% Off!

Looking for more? Explore other amazing deals at Amazon here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

best-prime-day-bedding-deals-amazon

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals

amazon-prime-day-deals-under-20

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals — Under $20

amazon-prime-day-2023-best-hair-care-deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals — Starting at $6

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories