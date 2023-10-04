Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall fashion tends to be all about neutrals. But what if I don’t want to wear black, beige and brown all season long? Sticking to the basics makes me feel like I’m blending into the background — but you’re the main character, not an extra! You need an outfit that reflects your star power. Add a pop of color to your autumn wardrobe with this pink and orange sweater dress!

A wise Elle Woods once said, “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.” But orange and pink together? Now that’s brilliant! I know my favorite fictional lawyer from Legally Blonde would approve of this color-block wrap dress. As soon as I discovered this unique dress, I knew I needed it in my closet. It’s an innovative take on a classic style (thanks, Diane von Furstenberg!).

Best of all, no one will ever believe you scored this sweater dress from Amazon! Keep scrolling to shop this fabulous fall frock — on sale now!

Get the Linsery Women’s Wrap Sweater Dress for just $52 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

At its core, the Linsery Women’s Wrap Sweater Dress is a feel-good frock. You can’t beat the combo of comfy fabric in cheerful colors. This belted midi just feels expensive! The ribbed knit material is luxuriously soft and the crossover design has an elevated edge. Designed with a ulta-flattering silhouette, this dress hugs your curves without fitting too tight.

If the color-block style isn’t for you, there are eight other solid shades to choose from! Black is a closet staple and khaki is fitting for fall. Simply put, you can’t go wrong!

Take this fashion-forward frock from the office during the day to a dinner date at night! We recommend styling this sweater dress with nude heels or tall boots to elongate your legs. Add a long camel-colored coat to stay warm on a chilly evening!

You don’t want to miss this dress deal at Amazon! Snag this sweater dress on sale today.

