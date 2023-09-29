Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I believe in delusional dressing. The weather may be warm enough to still sport summer attire, but I’m fully embracing fall fashion! Dress for the weather you want, not the weather you have. I’m already in an autumn state of mind — I’m ready to light a maple scented candle, drink a pumpkin spiced latte and curl up under a cozy blanket. All that’s left is throwing on comfy clothes that will make me feel like it’s finally fall! And while scrolling through Amazon’s new arrivals, I just found a slouchy sweater set that fits the bill.

Featuring a chunky knit cardigan and matching high-rise bottoms, this two-piece lounge look could not be cuter! We’re seriously smitten. This trendy set is nearly identical to the Free People Hailee Cardi Set that retails for $128! For only $46, this affordable alternative is a major steal. We love that you can wear the two pieces together or separately for endless outfit options.

Read on to learn more about this brand-new style from Amazon!

Get the Lansgeling 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Lansgeling 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set is our new fall uniform! It’s the perfect balance of loungewear and streetwear. Soft enough for endless hours bingeing Love Is Blind on the couch and stylish enough for bingeing brunch. All three neutral shades are fitting for fall — beige, black-grey and camel khaki.

Get the Lansgeling 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Let’s talk styling this sweater set (the fun part)! Right now, we’d rock this two-piece with sneakers and a shoulder bag. But once temperatures drop a little more, we’d sub the kicks for Ugg slippers and add a long coat on top. And don’t forget that you can mix and match the top and bottoms! Team the cardigan with straight-leg blue jeans and flats for a classic ensemble. And pair the pants with a plain tee for an easy everyday outfit.

Sweater weather has never looked better! Score this fashion-forward ‘fit before it inevitably goes viral on TikTok.

See it! Get the Lansgeling 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Lansgeling here and explore more sweater sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 15 Flattering Cardigans to Step Up Your Fall Style Game Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cardigans are the ultimate fall accessory. They’re functional pieces which make a statement during the day, but can keep you warm during transitional fall nights when the weather is simply unpredictable. ‘Tis the season for layering, so finding […]

Related: Paige DeSorbo Loves This ‘Adorable’ Sweater: ‘It’s Great for This Time of Year’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Think pink! Ever since the Barbie movie came out this past summer, I’ve been proudly rocking pink more than ever before. But this cheerful color isn’t just a spring/summer shade. Pastels are trending this fall, so take this […]

Related: Shoppers 'Love' How This Comfy Sweater Set 'Makes You Look Put Together' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our closet is overstuffed with clothing we’ve only worn once, and yet we always feel like we have nothing to wear. The truth is, besides the occasional fancy function or date night dinner, we rarely dress up. Most […]