I believe in delusional dressing. The weather may be warm enough to still sport summer attire, but I’m fully embracing fall fashion! Dress for the weather you want, not the weather you have. I’m already in an autumn state of mind — I’m ready to light a maple scented candle, drink a pumpkin spiced latte and curl up under a cozy blanket. All that’s left is throwing on comfy clothes that will make me feel like it’s finally fall! And while scrolling through Amazon’s new arrivals, I just found a slouchy sweater set that fits the bill.
Featuring a chunky knit cardigan and matching high-rise bottoms, this two-piece lounge look could not be cuter! We’re seriously smitten. This trendy set is nearly identical to the Free People Hailee Cardi Set that retails for $128! For only $46, this affordable alternative is a major steal. We love that you can wear the two pieces together or separately for endless outfit options.
Read on to learn more about this brand-new style from Amazon!
Get the Lansgeling 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Lansgeling 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set is our new fall uniform! It’s the perfect balance of loungewear and streetwear. Soft enough for endless hours bingeing Love Is Blind on the couch and stylish enough for bingeing brunch. All three neutral shades are fitting for fall — beige, black-grey and camel khaki.
Let’s talk styling this sweater set (the fun part)! Right now, we’d rock this two-piece with sneakers and a shoulder bag. But once temperatures drop a little more, we’d sub the kicks for Ugg slippers and add a long coat on top. And don’t forget that you can mix and match the top and bottoms! Team the cardigan with straight-leg blue jeans and flats for a classic ensemble. And pair the pants with a plain tee for an easy everyday outfit.
Sweater weather has never looked better! Score this fashion-forward ‘fit before it inevitably goes viral on TikTok.
