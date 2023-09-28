Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop 7 Home Decor Bestsellers for Fall on Sale Up to 59% Off

By
fall decor sale
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Home is where the heart is — and Amazon is where the home deals are! As much as we appreciate the perks of spring cleaning, our favorite season for home improvement is fall. Sweater weather is the coziest time of year! We love sprinkling our space with pumpkins, candle and other festive flair.

If we could, we’d spend our entire paycheck on home decor! But since our budget only allows for the basics, we’re shopping for the most popular products on sale at Amazon! From mirrors to bath mats, these deals will get you into the seasonal spirit. Happy fall!

Best Fall Candle: Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented

apple cinnamon candle
Amazon

Bask in the aroma of an apple orchard with this heavenly Yankee Candle! The cinnamon sugar apple scent smells good enough to eat. Such a classic fall fragrance!

Was $31On Sale: $17You Save 45%
See It!

Best Fall Mirror: NeuType Full Length Mirror

gold mirror
Amazon

Fall always feels golden to Us — maybe it’s the golden leaves or the orange pumpkins. Embrace this aesthetic with this full-length mirror featuring a golden frame. It’s the no. 1 bestseller in floor mirrors on Amazon, and it’s on sale for 59% off!

Was $157On Sale: $65You Save 59%
See It!

Best Fall Halloween Decorations: Coogam 60-Piece Halloween Bat Decorations

bat decorations
Amazon

 

Say hello to spooky season with these bat decorations! Stick these stickers on walls, windows or other surfaces for a fun Halloween display.

Was $15On Sale: $8You Save 47%
See It!

Best Fall Pumpkin Decor:  Winemana 50-Piece Fall Decor Set 

fall decor set
Amazon

 

From now until the holidays, pumpkins are our personality. Decorate your home with this 50-piece fall decor set, containing 30 fall leaves, 10 acorns, eight pumpkins and two pine cones. Perfect for a Thanksgiving feast!

Was $13On Sale: $12You Save 8%
See It!

Best Fall Throw Pillows: Miulee Fall Rust Throw Pillows

orange throw pillows
Amazon

 

Orange you glad we found these rust throw pillows? Nothing screams fall more than pumpkin-colored orange and cozy corduroy!

Was $23On Sale: $15You Save 35%
See It!

Best Fall Sound Machine: Magicteam White Noise Machine

white noise machine
Amazon

Fall asleep to the sounds of fall with this white noise machine! You can choose from various options, from bonfire to bubbling brook.

Was $30On Sale: $22You Save 27%
See It!

Best Fall Bath Rugs: Olany Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat

bath mat
Amazon

 

Fifty shades of grey! This grey-toned bath mat is the no. 1 bestseller in bath rugs on Amazon.

Was $11On Sale: $9You Save 18%
See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-air-purifiers-on-sale

Related: 5 Amazing Air Purifiers on Sale at Amazon — From $38 to $300

Amazon

Related: This 'Amazing' Shark Vacuum With 'Powerful Suction' Is 35% Off on Amazon Now

amazon-prime-day-holiday-decor-deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Holiday Decor Deals — Starting at $11

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories