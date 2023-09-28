Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Home is where the heart is — and Amazon is where the home deals are! As much as we appreciate the perks of spring cleaning, our favorite season for home improvement is fall. Sweater weather is the coziest time of year! We love sprinkling our space with pumpkins, candle and other festive flair.

If we could, we’d spend our entire paycheck on home decor! But since our budget only allows for the basics, we’re shopping for the most popular products on sale at Amazon! From mirrors to bath mats, these deals will get you into the seasonal spirit. Happy fall!

Best Fall Candle: Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented

Bask in the aroma of an apple orchard with this heavenly Yankee Candle! The cinnamon sugar apple scent smells good enough to eat. Such a classic fall fragrance!

Was $31 On Sale: $17 You Save 45% See It!

Best Fall Mirror: NeuType Full Length Mirror

Fall always feels golden to Us — maybe it’s the golden leaves or the orange pumpkins. Embrace this aesthetic with this full-length mirror featuring a golden frame. It’s the no. 1 bestseller in floor mirrors on Amazon, and it’s on sale for 59% off!

Was $157 On Sale: $65 You Save 59% See It!

Best Fall Halloween Decorations: Coogam 60-Piece Halloween Bat Decorations

Say hello to spooky season with these bat decorations! Stick these stickers on walls, windows or other surfaces for a fun Halloween display.

Was $15 On Sale: $8 You Save 47% See It!

Best Fall Pumpkin Decor: Winemana 50-Piece Fall Decor Set

From now until the holidays, pumpkins are our personality. Decorate your home with this 50-piece fall decor set, containing 30 fall leaves, 10 acorns, eight pumpkins and two pine cones. Perfect for a Thanksgiving feast!

Was $13 On Sale: $12 You Save 8% See It!

Best Fall Throw Pillows: Miulee Fall Rust Throw Pillows

Orange you glad we found these rust throw pillows? Nothing screams fall more than pumpkin-colored orange and cozy corduroy!

Was $23 On Sale: $15 You Save 35% See It!

Best Fall Sound Machine: Magicteam White Noise Machine

Fall asleep to the sounds of fall with this white noise machine! You can choose from various options, from bonfire to bubbling brook.

Was $30 On Sale: $22 You Save 27% See It!

Best Fall Bath Rugs: Olany Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat

Fifty shades of grey! This grey-toned bath mat is the no. 1 bestseller in bath rugs on Amazon.

Was $11 On Sale: $9 You Save 18% See It!

