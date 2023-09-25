Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Fall, much like spring, is a great time to get some home revitalization done — especially in the form of organizing and cleaning. As a transitional season, fall is useful for catching up on home upgrades ahead of the eventful (and often chaotic) holiday era of the year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, when it can be much harder to implement big changes or major cleans thanks to parties, guests and general busy-ness. So now’s really the time to undertake that major home refresh… and Amazon has some stellar deals to help you on your path to clean and tidy perfection!

In fact, we found an amazing sale on a particular bestselling vacuum from the cleaning experts at Shark which brings one of their most beloved suckers down to just $170, a stellar 35% off discount! Keep on scrolling to get the scoop on this superbly reasonable vac.

Get the Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum for just $170 (originally $260) at Amazon!

The Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum is a huge hit across Amazon, charting as Amazon’s Choice in all Shark stick vacuums and boasting an amazing 4,300+ ratings on the site, which have cumulatively awarded the super-cleaner an average 4.3/5 star rating. What makes this ultralight stick vac so special?

Well, there’s the aforementioned “lightweight” thing going for it — altogether it weighs only eight pounds, comparable to a single gallon of milk. The detachable hand vac clocks in at less than three pounds, and for reference, that’s comparable to the average two-slice toaster… but a whole handheld vacuum. It’s also comparable to the human brain, for what it’s worth, but we doubt you know what it’s like to carry one of those around! Aside from the super-light weight, it’s incredibly powerful, with HyperVelocity accelerated suction for the most comprehensive pickup. It’s specially made for homes with pets too, and while pet-free homes will receive just as many benefits, those with furbabies will especially appreciate the self-cleaning brushroll, which removes hair wrap as you clean (both pet hair and long hair) to prevent tangles and really dig down deep to suck up all the shedding across the house, both human and animal. It will work on both floors and carpets with equal precision, and the detachable vac will enable you to clean even off the floor, in areas like tabletops, couches and even the car. The easy-empty removable dust cup makes debris disposal a breeze, and LED headlights ensure you always see what needs to be cleaned even in darker, dimmer areas.

Reviewers on Amazon rave about the Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum’s “powerful suction” and “lightweight” profile, with over 3,000 shoppers awarding it a perfect 5-star rating on the site. One pet owner shared their journey with the vac: “I have two dogs, both half Jack Russell and each a different other half. They shed. My previous couch was dark blue velvet with an ottoman the same fabric. Ugh. Wish I had this then. I worked so hard and so fruitlessly and was hesitant to have company because there was always hair stuck to that darn couch,” they confessed. “The Shark picks up a full bin of dusty gritty stuff the first time I vacuum. Same color as the carpet so many bits of fiber? You can feel the strong suction. This has made me see how lacking all over the cordless vacs I insisted on over the past decade were not the better choice at all.” The reviewer also added, “I love the design of the detachable hand held and the ease of using it. And the biggest treat for me is the angled brush attachment for cleaning your furniture or anything really… just the best attachment ever.”

Another customer joked that “this thing SUCKS!”, sharing their own experience cleaning up after multiple cats with the Pet Pro: “The suction on this is amazing. Having three cats and one of them being a Maine Coon who is currently in shedding season, I’m finding this vacuum super easy to just pull out of the closet 2 or 3 times a day to adios a trail of Rocky fur balls…The maneuverability of this vacuum is amazing, and at first I thought it was the straight back and forth like I was used to until I twisted it and it turned…This is a really easy vacuum to use.” One reviewer summed up the vacuum as “powerful suction in a lightweight design,” noting that “The stick design makes it super easy to maneuver — I can reach under furniture and get into corners with no problem. It also lies nearly flat to get under beds which is great for keeping the whole house clean. The wand and floor nozzle are very lightweight and I have no issues using this for longer cleaning sessions without feeling strained. Despite its lightweight, the suction power has no trouble lifting dirt, dust, and pet hair on my carpets and area rugs. I also use the hard floor attachment on my wood and tile floors and it picks up all the debris with just a couple quick passes…It’s got the portability and ease of use of a stick vac with suction that rivals much heavier uprights. The extra tools like the crevice tool and pet brush are handy for more detailed cleaning jobs too.”

Grab your own Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum now on Amazon while it’s still on sale, and get a jump start on your holiday home refresh — at a sweet 35% discount!

