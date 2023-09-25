Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the talk of social media after taking on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24. The reigning Super Bowl champs came out victorious, but their win wasn’t the topic of conversation. A surprise appearance from Taylor Swift sent Swifties and NFL fans into a frenzy. Her appearance came amid rumors she’s been spending time with Chiefs tight end and fashion icon, Travis Kelce.

The Midnights singer watched the game from skybox seats next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce. She rocked a coordinated red and white outfit to match the team colors. Swift rounded off her game-day look in New Balance 5550 sneakers. Known for changing her style to usher in a new era with each album she releases, it’s no surprise that she put the same effort into finding a fashionable and comfortable ‘fit for the much-publicized occasion.

Whether you’re headed to a sporting event or looking for new shoes for autumn, a pair of New Balance sneakers is always a good idea. Read ahead for five similar styles of New Balance sneakers you can snag at Zappos!

New Balance WX857v3

These are the ideal sneakers for days with a packed calendar and plenty of running around. The WX857v3 features removable insoles, plus PU inserts to provide long-lasting comfort and support.

Get the New Balance WX857v3 sneakers for $139 at Zappos!

New Balance Fresh Foam X880v13

If you’re looking for a cute sneaker you can wear on your next run and still team with your favorite street-style dress, you need to check out the Fresh Foam X 880v13 kicks. Talk about comfy!

Get the New Balance Fresh Foam X880v13 sneakers for $139 at Zappos!

New Balance Classics U574v2

There’s nothing quite like a statement sneaker. Showcase your personality with these bold red kicks!

Get the New Balance Classics U574v2 sneakers for $84 at Zappos!

New Balance Classics BB48OL V1

These low-top sneakers feature a leather upper design and rubber outsole. You’ll look super chic but feel comfortable when you’re wearing the New Balance Classics!

Get the New Balance Classics BB48OL V1 sneakers for $89 at Zappos!

New Balance Classics CM997Hv1

Serve peak dadcore vibes when you slide on the New Balance Classics CM997Hv1. You’ll be raving over the mesh lining which helps with breathability, and the padded midsole which provides support and durability.

Get the New Balance Classic CM997Hv1 sneakers for $89 at Zappos!

