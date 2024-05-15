Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

18 Serums and Primers to Give You Photo-Ready Skin Without Makeup

By
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush PrimerSephora

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Forget relying on face filters to look totally fabulous in photos! There are so many incredible skin serums and primers on the market to make your complexion appear flawless in any picture you take.

These products work so well, you may not even feel the need to pack on additional makeup after using them. The way they can blur out imperfections, make your skin look smoother and give you a glow like no other is incredible. We rounded up our absolute favorite products ranging in price below, so read on to check out these skincare holy grails!

Ameon Baby Buddha Calming Serum

Ameon Baby Buddha Calming Serum
Ameon

This serum’s main superpower is how quickly and gently it can get rid of redness and irritated skin. Once you use it, you’ll feel instantly revitalized and glowing!

See it!

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer
Sephora

This stuff is like pure magic in a bottle! The instant transformation which happens is absolutely mind-blowing and basically gives you the IRL effects of a face filter.

See it!

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer – Blurring

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer - Blurring
Sephora

For shoppers who have oily skin that needs a fully matte finish, this primer is perfection!

See it!

Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance

Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance
Glossier

This gel cream moisturizer is also ideal for oily skin and minimizing pores, but it has a lighter feel which you can build on depending on your skin texture.

See it!

StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer

StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer
Amazon

Shoppers say that if you want to reduce the look of fine lines and large pores in a flash, one swipe of this primer will do the trick!

See it!

r.e.m. beauty Lunar Magic Blurring Primer

r.e.m. beauty Lunar Magic Blurring Primer
Ulta

This primer has a cooling effect on the skin which shoppers are obsessed with — it will make your pores virtually disappear!

See it!

CoverGirl Simply Ageless Blurring Serum

CoverGirl Simply Ageless Blurring Serum
Ulta

If you’re shopping for blurring products on the more affordable side, this serum has earned some stellar reviews!

See it!

Oak Essentials The Serums

Oak Essentials The Serums
Oak Essentials

Use this serum duo in the morning and at night to give your skin the nourishment it needs to look naturally flawless!

See it!

Caudalie Vinopure Pore Minimizing Serum

Caudalie Vinopure Pore Minimizing Serum
Sephora

If you want to snag a perfecting serum that doubles as an intensive acne treatment, this is your go-to pick! The before-and-after shots from clinical trials truly speak for themselves — they’re absolutely incredible.

See it!

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield
Amazon

Any time a primer that can blur and perfect skin (plus offer up 30 SPF protection) is a winner in our eyes!

See it!

 

Bliss Niacinamide Disappearing Act Face Serum

Bliss Niacinamide Disappearing Act Face Serum
Amazon

If large pores are your main skin concern, you can add this serum to your daily routine to create a smoother canvas for your makeup!

See it!

Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray and Primer

Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray and Primer
Amazon

You can spritz this both before and after makeup application because it doubles as a setting spray — or use it as its own product and reapply throughout the day!

See it!

Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Skin Solve Makeup Primer

Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Skin Solve Makeup Primer
Amazon

This hydrating primer can blur imperfections and brighten up your skin at the same time thanks to the added caffeine in the formula!

See it!

NYX Plump Right Back Plumping Serum & Primer

NYX Plump Right Back Plumping Serum & Primer
Amazon

If you want to get a true glass skin look, this rich plumping primer should definitely be on your radar!

See it!

stila One Step Correct

stila One Step Correct
Amazon

The tri-colored serums in this single primer can color correct your skin like no other, leaving it looking fresh and flawless!

See it!

TULA Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer

TULA Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer
Amazon

Reviewers say this primer will make you forget about using Instagram filters for good!

See it!

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer
Ulta

A tried-and true favorite, this pore-refining primer has been around for years and it’s still just as good as when it first hit drugstore shelves!

$8.00
See it!

COSRX Niacinamide 15% Face Serum

COSRX Niacinamide 15% Face Serum
Amazon

COSRX is a Korean skincare brand, and this face serum will help you minimize pores easily, reduce redness and correct discoloration!

See it!
Before-After-Acne-Skin-Stock-Photo

Related: Shoppers Say This Light Therapy Wand Helps With Acne and More

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!