There are some instances when our favorite celebrities prove they’re just like Us. It may be few and far between, but there’s no denying how relatable A-listers are when they walk their pets in comfy shirts and wear cozy items while strolling through an airport. Some of them even re-wear classic items years after they’ve gone viral in it.

Take Meghan Markle for instance. On Mother’s Day, she shook hands with State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos during a trip to Nigeria with her husband, Prince Harry. She looked like a goddess in an airy yellow Carolina Herrera gown. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Markle’s look was one that she’d worn twice before. Even better? She wore it during special moments for both of her children. Markle first wore the gown in 2020 while celebrating her son Archie’s first birthday in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries. She wore it again in February 2021, to announce that she was pregnant with her daughter Lilibet.

The flowy dress delivers nostalgic memories for Markle, however, it’s a great style now that spring is transitioning into summer. We found a lookalike that is just as airy and flattering, but it’s made of stretchy fabric and comes with pockets. Best of all? It’s on sale at Amazon!

Ge the StyleWord Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress for just $39 (originally $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Markle, you’ll want to re-wear the StyleWord Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress over and over again. The bright yellow dress features a tank-style design with a shoulder cut-out and short sleeves. The accents don’t stop there. The dress has a stretchy bodice and an elastic waistband for a slimming and flattering fit. The sleek maxi silhouette slims the legs and it comes with pockets! It’s available in 42 styles, including solid shades and floral print designs.

Whether you’re headed to a dressy occasion like Markle or opting for something cozy to wear around the house, this dress checks all the boxes. Pair it with flat sandals, a dainty necklace and a denim jacket for a casual look. Are you planning on hosting a fancy dinner? This dress looks amazing with chunky heels and layered jewels. You can even rock it with a cardigan and canvas sneakers if the weather gets a little chilly.

Amazon shoppers left rave reviews, warning other shoppers that they’ll “want it in every color.” According to one five-star reviewer, “It’s perfect! [The dress is] comfortable, stretchy and super flattering! I am not a dressy girl but I love this and just ordered three more,” they wrote. “This dress is fantastic in all aspects,” anothershopper gushed before noting that the dress is “not at all see-through. [The] material is a bit heavier than another one I own which is made of cotton, but is acceptable.”

If you want to look like a regal princess this summer, a maxi dress is a great place to start. This versatile maxi looks just like a style Meghan Markle wore three times! Snag this lookalike on sale for under $50!

