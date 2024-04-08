Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Does it get any more fabulous than supermodel Gisele Bündchen? The runway star and magazine cover girl knows a thing or two about putting a look together. From glamorous red carpet ensembles to laid-back outs, there’s no style she hasn’t effortlessly worn. Quite frankly, she’s one of our go-to celebs to check out when we need fashion inspo.

Related: Rihanna's Leather Pants Will Make You Feel Like the Only Girl In the World Contrary to what some may believe, leather isn’t just for biker gangs and edgy teens. Leather has been front and center in fashion since the 1950s…we’ll say it’s probably because of Grease! Everyday people like Us to celebs and even royals like Meghan Markle rock the style, but nobody loves it quite like Rihanna. The star was […]

Spring is peak travel season for many of Us. From spring break vacays to college graduations and Mother’s Day road trips, we’re hitting the road this year and we need to look good doing it. That’s where Bündchen comes in!

Late last month, the supermodel was spotted walking through JFK Airport in New York City, wearing a look we absolutely love. She turned the airport into a runway wearing a double-breasted wool-felt coat, dark wash denim, sunglasses, white leather sneakers, and a cozy nude hoodie.

Get the Amazon Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

We couldn’t get enough of the cozy ensemble, especially the hoodie she wore. While the deets on her exact hoodie aren’t clear. We found a spot on dupe on Amazon, starting at just $19! You’ll get to recreate your very own runway-certified airport without breaking the bank.

The Amazon Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie is an undisputed fashion essential, especially for travel days. It comes with a roomy kangaroo front pocket, perfect for storing essentials like your boarding pass, phone and passport. It has a butter-soft fabric that will keep you warm from the cool air on the plane. Best of all? The hood keeps your hair protected from yucky airplane germs when you relax in your seat.

The cozy hoodie comes in 30 shades in women’s sizes XS through 6XL, making it ultra-inclusive! We love that. The extensive color selection is perfect, too. You can take a page from the supermodel’s book and opt for a neutral hue with a shade like oatmeal or light pink. You can turn things up a few notches with vibrant hues like lime green, dark yellow, and red. The hoodie even comes in trendy animal and camo print styles.

Are you gearing up to hit the road this spring? Rock an effortless travel day ensemble like Gisele Bündchen with the help of the Amazon Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.