Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Contrary to what some may believe, leather isn’t just for biker gangs and edgy teens. Leather has been front and center in fashion since the 1950s…we’ll say it’s probably because of Grease! Everyday people like Us to celebs and even royals like Meghan Markle rock the style, but nobody loves it quite like Rihanna.

The star was spotted in Hollywood this weekend wearing an all-black outfit — a fuzzy black suede jacket, black-rim glasses, black strap heels and you guessed it, black leather pants. Her accompanying pink bag, blonde hairdo and white toes really added a pop! The contrast of both colors and textures made the look ultra-chic, classy, modern and totally Rihanna.

Get the Zebaexf Faux Leather Split Hem Pants for $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

We’re particularly enthralled by her leather pants; not only do they have a classic leather shine, but also a wide-leg fit, ankle slits, visible front seams and a securely-fitted waist. To get the look, we found this $20 pair of black leather pants on Amazon that looks exactly like Rihanna’s — it’s guaranteed to make you feel like the only girl in the world!

The faux leather material has a four-way stretch, soft interior lining, a snug elastic waistband and a shaping fit, making these pants equally comfortable and flattering. With a full length and high waist, your legs are visibly lengthened for a taller appearance — no stilettos necessary! A split hem gives your outfit a timeless flair while allowing you to show off whichever classy shoes you choose.

Related: My All-Time Favorite Outfit Just Went on Sale — I'm Grabbing Another Color Two-piece lounge sets are ubiquitous nowadays — to call them “trendy” would be lowballing their popularity. If you’re looking for one, the seemingly endless options are a blessing and a curse; on one hand, the more the merrier; but on the other hand, too many options can be painfully overwhelming! There are a few ways […]

The pants are easy to pull on and off, sliding over the hips without any buttons or zippers. Just shimmy them on and you’re good to go! These bottoms can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, pairing perfectly with a blouse and blazer for the office or with some strappy sandals, a bodysuit and a jean jacket for a night on the town. (You could also wear them with a leather jacket if leather on leather is your style!)

Regardless of how you style, you’ll feel like a million bucks in these pants — according to reviewers, they “fit like a glove”. We’re pretty sure that once you try them on, you’ll be asking, “Where have you been all my life?”

Get the Zebaexf Faux Leather Split Hem Pants for $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other favorite split-hem leather pants on Amazon: