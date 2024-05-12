Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If anyone is the ultimate rich mom, it’s Gigi Hadid. On top of being a mom to beautiful daughter Khai, the 29-year-old supermodel is now a fashion designer of cashmere line Guest in Residence. And she’s now showcasing the line’s new designs, which is giving Us all of the rich mom summer fashion inspiration.

Stepping out in style in New York City on Wednesday, May 8, Hadid inspired our summer fashion wardrobe for 2024. She paired together light-wash baggy jeans from Re/Done, a rectangular-shaped beige Miu Miu bag, skinny sunglasses by DMY Studios, some jeweled pumps, a chainlink belt, and our ultimate favorite piece: a Guest in Residence shirtdress. While her shirtdress sits on the luxury end in terms of price, coming in at $445, we were able to find a more affordable alternative that’s just $33 on Amazon.

The Sopliagon Cotton Loose Maxi Shirtdress makes a fantastic replica of Hadid’s at a much more reasonable price point. It has the exact same design as the models, with a collared neck, button up front, maxi length and long sleeve design. Perfect for summer weather, it’s made of polyester and cotton fabric blend, which makes it breathable, soft and easy-to-wash too. In a little bit of a deviation from Hadid’s style, this one has a baggier, more relaxed feel too it, but we think that makes it just that much more stylish and great for beach days.

More than just being a lookalike for Hadid’s, this short dress is a favorite of Amazon shoppers too. It’s now racked up over 1,800 five-star ratings, with reviewers praising it for its comfort and style. Confirming how it’s great for rich mom style, this shopper said it makes the “perfect summer ‘house-dress.'”

“It’s work-from-home-comfortable but effortlessly cute for a run to the store or happy hour,” they said.

Put a classic spin on the dress like Hadid, or dress it up in your own way. A versatile staple piece, the dress could be worn with so many pieces for several different events and occasions. Make it the center of a beach outfit, by pairing it over a swimsuit, with some crochet cover-up pants, sandals and some beaded jewelry for a stylish nautical outfit. Then switch it up for a night out with the girls by pairing it with a denim skirt, heels, a bandeau top and your favorite bag.

With this Gigi Hadid-inspired shirtdress, you can start your rich mom summer wardrobe off right. It comes in at just $33 on Amazon, which gives you expensive-looking style but without the designer price.

