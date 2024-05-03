Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably thinking about new ways to transition your rich mom style as your prepare for vacations this spring and summer. With Mother’s Day, graduations, and Memorial Day quickly approaching, there’s no better time to create the perfect outfits with luxurious and refined pieces, like silky rich mom tops.

From bedtime-approved looks to romantic date night options, you want to feel polished and refined even when you’re jet setting. We’ve got you covered! We rounded up silky tops from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Quince that you’ll absolutely love. Scroll ahead to check out our fashionable picks.

Casual Silk Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This slinky top features a flattering cowl neckline and cute crisscross straps in the back. It’s a transitional style that you can dress down with cut-off shorts or up with formal trousers.

2. The Blues: Do you love showcasing your arms and shoulders? You’ll want to add this silky tube top to your cart as soon you check out the stunning blue floral print design.

3. Luxe Loungewear: If rest and relaxation are on the agenda, you’ll feel like you’re in a luxurious spa when you pull this silk T-shirt on.

4. Tropical Wonderland: Pull this short-sleeved Tommy Bahama shirt out whenever you want to feel like you’re in a tropical wonderland. It features a silky, beach-inspired design and a notched collar design, for a sophisticated touch.

5. Perfect Patchwork: This Nasty Gal strapless scarf shirt has the cutest patchwork design.

6. Silky Intimates: In case you were wondering, rich mom style totally extends to intimates. This silky Skims bra is perfect for bedtime.

7. Strappy Nightie: If you need a bit more coverage when you’re sleeping snag this camisole. We love the lace detailing along the neckline. Plus, it’s versatile enough you can wear it outside of the bedroom.

Dressy Silk Tops

7. Double Trouble: We absolutely adore this silky, long-sleeve shirt by itself, but it comes with an impressive silk scarf that you can tie around your neck or hair. Does it get any better than snagging two luxe looks for the price of one?

8. Classic Blues: Silky camisoles and rich mom style go hand in hand. This stunning option has adjustable straps and it comes in a rich blue shade.

9. Swoon-Worthy Serve: Pull this stunning mock-neck wrap shirt out when you’re heading to a fancy dinner. The neckline and wrap design are so sophisticated and classy.

10. Lots Of Layers: You’ll get endless compliments in this luxuriously draped, cowl-neck shirt.

11. Layered Ruffles: Be prepared for your partner to have googly eyes as soon as they see you in this stunning date night-approved look.

12. Elevated Halter: This isn’t your average halter top. This silky option adds a refined touch to the classic summertime essential.

13. Dressed to Impress: If you’re heading to a fancy rehearsal dinner or a beachside dinner, you can rock this silky sleeveless number.

14. Last But Not Least: shirtWe can’t decide if we love this more because of the stunning wrap design or the pleated hemline. How flawless?